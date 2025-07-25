Driven- Volvo EX90.

Had the opportunity to test the new Volvo EX90, the Swedish brand’s all-electric luxury SUV last week, it redefines the segment with its arrival in South Africa. Built with Volvo’s high standards, it delivered on a lot of boxes ticked, like premium feel, luxury and handling.

Offered in Ultra specification with the Twin Performance electric drivetrain, the EX90 is powered by dual electric motors, delivering power to all four wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. Built from the ground up on the SPA2 platform, the EX90 prioritises comfort and safety, with an active chassis and air suspension ensuring an exceptionally smooth and refined ride. This delivered a smooth,quiet and powerful drive.

Bold Styling.

The EX90’s elegant lines are complemented by refined exterior details, highlighting its minimalist design. Standard features include LED ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights, glossy black roof rails, high-gloss black lower bumper trims, and a body-coloured grille cover. The SUV also has an electrically operated tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, 22-inch 5-spoke aero wheels, and laminated side windows.

The looks are impressive, with the wheels being a hallmark as well as the light signature.

Designed to be the safest Volvo ever built

Safety is long a hallmark of Volvo, and according to the Marqu, this is the safest one yet. The EX90 has a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features. Standard offerings include adaptive cruise control with steering support (Pilot Assist), a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, Lane Keeping Aid, Park Pilot Assist, Run-off Road Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert, Collision Avoidance and Mitigation, Intersection Autobrake, Road Sign Information, and more.

The EX90 introduces Volvo’s invisible safety shield, thanks to its integration of cutting-edge sensing technology, including radars, LiDAR, and cameras, to ensure maximum protection for the vehicle and its occupants. These systems are seamlessly connected to the EX90’s vehicle computers, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE technology and Volvo’s proprietary software.

Additional safety features include driver and passenger airbags, a driver’s knee airbag, inflatable curtain airbags, side-impact protection airbags, whiplash protection (WHIPS), and ISOFIX anchors for the outer rear seats.

The Cabin.

The cabin is awesome and gives a very premium feel. With Google built-in, drivers can enjoy intuitive apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play, complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay. The 14.5-inch centre screen ensures a seamless digital experience, while the Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system—enhanced by Dolby Atmos—delivers concert-quality sound.

Other tech features include a wireless inductive smartphone charger, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a nine-inch driver’s display, among the EX90’s many standard features. Volvo has ensured that the displays in the electric SUV are designed to help the driver keep their eyes on the road by providing the most pertinent information at the right time.

The new Volvo EX90 is meticulously crafted to envelop its occupants in luxury, blending cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and premium materials. Spacious and serene, the cabin offers seating for up to seven across three rows, ensuring every journey is a first-class experience. The seats, upholstered in high-quality, sustainable vinyl, provide the signature support and comfort synonymous with Volvo.

For the driver and front passenger, power-adjustable seating with four-way lumbar support and side bolsters makes finding the perfect position effortless. A standard massage function and heated front seats elevate comfort even further, while heated seats for the second row and a heated steering wheel add a refined touch to the cabin.

Engine. Range

The EX90 delivers a healthy 380 kW of power and 910 N.m of torque, enabling it to sprint silently from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Its 111 kWh battery pack provides a generous range: up to 751 km in urban driving and 604 km on the combined cycle. When plugged into a 250 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged in 30 minutes (10-80%).

This is blowback hair power and it leads to an exhilarating drive. Handling was superb, and it seemed to have a decent range.

The following exterior colours will be available:

Crystal White

Denim Blue

Mulberry Red

Onyx Black

Platinum Grey

Sand Dune

Silver Dawn

Vapour Grey

We drove the Sand Dune colour and whilst nice I think Onyx Black might have showed off more.

Pricing.

The Volvo EX90 will be available at dealerships in April, with a price tag of R2,650,000. This includes a three-year/60,000 km maintenance plan, a five-year/100,000 km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Volvo will also provide new EX90 owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation, and 10 GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.

We enjoyed the Volvo immensely, however the high price might be a drawback with sales.