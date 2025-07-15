Nissan Navara Stealth makes a comeback.

Last week we were invited by Nissan SA to experience the Navar Stealth bakkie that they have brought back after six years. The Navara has long set the benchmark for everyday reliability, versatility, and capability in Africa. The new Stealth builds on this reputation with a sharper, more assertive presence tailored to drivers who expect more from their double-cab. The Stealth is based of the lower spec LE and has some added enhancements.

The Navara variant is built for drivers who need a bakkie that can navigate rush hour traffic from Monday to Friday, haul gear across highways and mountains on Saturday, and still draw attention at the Sunday braai or picnic and won’t break the bank doing so.

Styling.

Nissan has hauled out all the stops on the styling of the Stealth, with bold matte and gloss black accents, making it a striking presence on the road.

The roof rails, grille, mirror caps, door handles, and side steps share the deep black finish of the Stealth signature on the doors and tailgate. A nudge bar, sports bar, and 17-inch alloy wheels, combined with a refinished interior featuring all-black leather-trimmed seats, door panels, and arm rests give the Stealth an attractively aggressive character without compromising its iconic upmarket Navara polish.

A configurable touch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feeds sound through six speakers, while front and rear USB-C ports enable faster device charging, allowing for a relaxing commute.

The Drive.

It’s in the drive that the Navar really shines, with it’s unique five-link rear suspension system with coil springs – standard on the Stealth – instead of traditional leaf springs. We commented that extra work had been done on this, which isn’t the case but reinforces the case that the Navara has the smoothest bakkie ride around.

Recalibrated dampers with faster rebound recovery also allow the rear suspension to return to its normal position more quickly after compression – an enhancement that provides the Stealth both superior comfort and handling, significantly reducing fatigue during long trips or over rough terrain.

Under the bonnet, the Stealth sports a 2.5-litre DDTi diesel engine that sends 140 kW and 450 Nm through a seven-speed gearbox. This engine whilst capable is not new and questions have been asked about the timframe for a new powertrain. Nissan have given the impression that if it’s not broke, why fix it.

Coupled with an 80-litre tank, the engine’s relatively low fuel appetite gives the Stealth enough legs to clear the Karoo on a single fill.( not tested, claimed)

The Nissan Plant in Rosslyn.

Again questions have been asked by media as to the long term viability of the plant with on;y Navara production. For Nissan South Africa, the answer was simple, Stealth production further validates the Rosslyn plant’s ability to pivot between derivatives tailored for the African market without lengthening takt time. This flexibility ensures production closely matches client demand, enabling the facility to pursue new export opportunities across corridors in West and East Africa.

“The Navara Stealth again demonstrates Nissan’s long-term dedication to the African market,” notes Jordi Vila, President of Nissan Africa.

“As part of our comprehensive product strategy, we’ve recently introduced several key models across the continent, including the Navara to the Egyptian market and the New Magnite to Morocco. Joining the Warrior and PRO-4X, the Stealth’s launch represents another milestone in the roll-out of a strong pipeline of products tailored for African customers.

So no more can be said than that, we certainly do like the positivity from Nissan, and hope that the plant continues to thrive.

Pricing.

Pricing for the Stealth are as follows:

4×2 AT R695 200

4X4 AT R779 200