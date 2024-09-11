BEIJING X 55 PLUS Revealed.

We had the opportunity to experience the new BEIJING X55 PLUS at Festival of Motoring 2024, which introduces several new features that elevate the driving experience, making it the ideal choice for discerning motorists:

The BEIJING X55 PLUS showcases a fresh design with Sporty Blade Wheels and a Dual Quad Exhaust, which contribute to a more dynamic and powerful appearance. It is available in an array of vibrant colours, including Scarlet Red, Polar White, Electric Yellow, Metallic Grey, Krypton Grey, and Turquoise Blue, providing drivers with stylish choices to match their personalities. Luxurious Interior: Inside, the vehicle boasts a sophisticated Full Black Interior, exuding modernity and elegance. The cabin is also equipped with advanced connectivity features, including Easy Connection, which allows users to mirror their smartphone screens on the vehicle’s head unit, ensuring seamless access to apps and entertainment.

Safety remains a top priority with the BEIJING X55 PLUS, which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems:

The 540° 4D Transparent Chassis provides a panoramic view of the road beneath the vehicle, enhancing confidence when navigating challenging terrains.

The vehicle features cutting-edge safety technologies, including Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Cruise Assist (ICA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Forward Collision Warning (FCW). These systems work together to ensure a safer and more secure driving experience.

The BEIJING X55 PLUS also includes a sophisticated voice control system capable of managing over 200 functions, offering an intuitive, hands-free interaction with the vehicle’s systems.

Competitive Price.

Despite its extensive upgrades, the BEIJING X55 PLUS retains its attractive price point of R429,900 for the Dynamic variant. Other pricing points include:

X55 PLUS ELITE: R469,900

X55 PLUS PREMIUM: R509,900

X55 PLUS PREMIUM 2T: R514,900

With these competitive prices, the BEIJING X55 PLUS offers More value for the same price, making it an exceptional choice for drivers seeking luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology at an accessible price.