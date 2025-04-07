BYD launches the SHARK 6 BAKKIE, SEALION 6 AND SEALION 7 in SA.

We had the opportunity to drive the three vehicles launched in Jozi by BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles. Launched in the South African market were the models—BYD SHARK 6, BYD SEALION 6, and BYD SEALION 7.

In total, BYD currently offers six models in the South African market, highlighting the breadth of the line-up and showcasing the brand’s commitment to the market. In 2023, the compact-yet-practical BYD ATTO 3 was first launched to the market, followed by the agile and versatile BYD DOLPHIN hatchback and the dynamic BYD SEAL sedan. The newly launched BYD SHARK 6, BYD SEALION 6, completes BYD’s PHEVs and EVs dual-product strategy in the South African market.

BYD SHARK 6

BYD Shark 6 is the first bakkie that BYD has launched in South Africa. It features the DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, representing the latest technology in BYD’s product portfolio.

The DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, a core technology of BYD SHARK 6, stands as a revolutionary innovation, seamlessly combining rugged off-road capability and safety features with the comfort of an SUV, all while maintaining impressive energy efficiency.

BYD SHARK 6, with its dedicated rear-drive powertrain, EHS electric hybrid system, and a 1.5T high-power engine, reaches a peak power of over 430 horsepower, equivalent to a 4.0L V8 engine. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers is 5.7 seconds. Moreover, harnessing the prowess of intelligent electric AWD, BYD SHARK 6 can precisely adjust the torque distribution between its front and rear wheels in milliseconds, aligning with the optimal adhesion coefficient across diverse road surfaces.

As a super plug-in hybrid model, the BYD SHARK 6 boasts dual fuel and electric power modes. Garnering a comprehensive cruising range of 670 km under the WLTP conditions, alongside a pure EV endurance of 85 km, it effortlessly accommodates urban commuting and open road travel. Also, when the battery runs out , fuel consumption only rises to 9.6L/100km.

BYD SHARK 6 has good safety, integrating the ultra-high safety Blade Battery and a high-strength steel frame through CTC technology, it ensures robust protection. The Blade Battery functions both as an energy unit and a structural component, fortifying both battery and vehicle safety with multi-layered defense. Moreover, a 22% increase in body torsional rigidity significantly enhances handling and stability, bolstering reliability on challenging off-road terrain.

We drove it for a few minutes on a road near the venue, so certainly not long enough of a test to obtain an informed opinion. So, a longer more robust test will need to be done. There is a market for a fast bakkie in SA as the Ford Raptor has shown, but this is an electric vehicle so we will see if it resonates with the bakkie crowd. It looks and feels the part however.Priced at R959 900.

BYD SEALION 6



The BYD SEALION 6 is designed as the perfect family SUV, offering an exceptional balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and intelligent features. This model we did not get to drive, but in terms of price seems to be the sweet spot for buyers.



Efficient Family Choices



With BYD’s advanced Super DM-I technology, the SEALION 6 delivers a seamless driving experience, whether on city roads or long-distance journeys. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) version accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, producing a maximum power output of 238 kW and 550 Nm of torque, while the front-wheel-drive (FWD) variant offers outstanding fuel efficiency at 5.5L/100 km (WLTP). On a full tank, the SEALION 6 can travel up to 1,080 km in FWD model and 870 km in AWD model, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and extended road trips.

Smart Technology for a Safer and more Connected Drive



Technology is at the core of the SEALION 6, enhancing connectivity and convenience through a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, smart voice control, and an advanced head-up display (HUD). The HUD projects key driving information directly onto the windshield, displaying speed, speed limits, adaptive cruise control data. These intelligent features create a futuristic and user-friendly driving environment, ensuring every journey is both effortless and enjoyable. With its combination of efficiency, long-range capability, and cutting-edge technology, the BYD SEALION 6 redefines what a plug-in hybrid family SUV can achieve in the South African market.Priced from R639 900 to R789 900

BYD SEALION 7

As BYD’s fourth pure electric model in South Africa, BYD SEALION 7 is a sport-coupe SUV that blends sleek design, advanced EV technology, and superior driving dynamics. We drove this, and it has some serious acceleration off the mark.

The motor.

The heart of any high-performance vehicle is its motor, and BYD delivered a stunning technical breakthrough to power the BYD SEALION 7. Thanks to a range of high-tech achievements, including dual V-shape magnets and an incredibly high slot-fill rate of 92% with flat wire winding, the BYD SEALION 7’s rear motor can run at speeds of up to 23,000 rpm, making it one of the world’s fastest electric motor in mass production. This high technology enables BYD SEALION 7 to deliver a noticeably stronger acceleration of 4.5s from 0 to 100 km/h for the Performance edition and 6.7s for the Premium edition, with a top speed of 215 km/h for both editions.

The SEALION 7 is equipped with BYD’s Blade battery and offers 82.56 kWh battery capacity, with a maximum WLTP range of 482km. Therefore, for short-distance daily commutes, a full charge could last up to 10 days. Also, with Intelligent fast-charging technology, the SEALION 7 battery can be recharged from 20% to 80% within 30 minutes with DC rapid-charging rates of 150KW. Both versions of BYD SEALION 7 get a 7KW wall box charger and a 2.2KW portable charger as standard.

Spacious, Luxury and Versatile, Redefined the Driving Experience

Benefiting from Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction, the BYD SEALION 7 delivers an outstanding cabin space and practicality. Instead of a traditional layout, CTB integrates the Blade Battery into the entire vehicle structure, with the top cover of the pack also acting as the floor of the passenger compartment, allowing generous amounts of headroom, despite the rakish roof-line. The BYD SEALION 7 offers 500L boot capacity with the rear seat in place, and there’s also 58L front boot space that is ideal for an overnight bag. We sat very comfortably as two up in the front, and the rear looked to have lots of space.

In terms of in-car tech and comfortability, BYD SEALION 7 is set to raise the standard higher. The centre of the new model’s dashboard houses a 15.6-inch screen that can rotate portrait and landscape orientation and supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to integrate into BYD’s own system and interface. The BYD SEALION 7 also comes with 12 Dynaudio speakers, turning every drive into a personal concert. Priced from R1 099 900 to 1 299 900, it may be a bit rich for SA tastes.

All three newly introduced models will be available across eight BYD showrooms in South Africa in the coming weeks. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, BYD will continue to expand and strengthen its sales and after-sales network, ensuring a superior ownership experience with comprehensive support

and service.

Summation.

We had a relatively short drive in the cars, but we saw enough to be impressed so far. The company seems very technology smart, and the cars felt solidly built. Our country seems to favour hybrids more than full electric, so time will tell which models resonate with local buyers.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From power acquisition and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, 107 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life.

Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and the XUANJI Architecture. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.