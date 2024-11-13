Chery Tiggo Cross lands in SA.

We had the opportunity to drive the New Chery Tiggo Cross last week. This model will fit in above the segment leading Tiggo Pro 4, so it has big shoes to fill right off the bat.

Boasting an eye-catching exterior design and a spacious, solidly crafted cabin. Two well-specified trims, Comfort and Elite, will be made available. Verene Petersen Head of Marketing for Chery SA summed the new model up perfectly

“We are thrilled to present the all-new Tiggo Cross, a stunning addition to our SUV lineup, With its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and advanced safety features, the Tiggo Cross embodies the Chery brand, offering premium features, quality, and exceptional value for money.”

Styling.

Visually, The Tiggo Cross is impressive. With its imposing gloss black grille, seamlessly integrated with vertical daytime running lights. The grille’s intricate diamond pattern exudes class and is uplifted by the equally striking triple-element LED headlamps.

The idea for the Tiggo Cross was borne from the majestic tiger. Designer Sajdin Osmancevic Technical Director, Chery Design Centre has come up with a winner. The SUV’s design reflects strength and balance, adhering to the classic golden ratio principle for a harmonious profile. A prominent shoulder line flows smoothly towards the blacked-out C-pillar, enhancing its dynamic stance.

At the rear, the design features additional tiger-inspired elements, including a jewel-like lightbar reminiscent of the big cat’s striped coat. The Comfort grade comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Elite model wears 18-inch rims, adding further sophistication.

The Tiggo Cross Comfort and Elite come equipped with standard automatic LED headlights, body-coloured door mirrors and handles, an athletic tailgate spoiler, and chrome-trimmed exhaust finishers. The range-topping Elite ups the ante with sporty red-coloured brake calipers, highlighting its status as the range-topper.

The Cabin.

We found the cabin to have comfort and space, loaded with tech as well. Soft touch materials abound and a leather trimmed steering wheel has all controls necessary close to hand. The seats are leather and are very comfortable.

Standard features include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, ambient lighting, front/rear armrests, automatic windscreen wipers, a reverse camera, and remote start, along with front and rear parking sensors.

The Comfort grade features six-way manual-adjustable front seats, while the Elite upgrades to heated six-way power-operated seats with electric lumbar support. Additional luxuries, including a high-definition 360-degree camera and Intelligent High Beam Control, are exclusive to the Elite.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system keeps passengers entertained on journeys, featuring Bluetooth and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity. This comprehensive package includes a six-speaker sound system, a wireless charger, and four USB ports for convenience.

Engine.

Both variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which develops 108 kW of power and 210 N.m of torque. The six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) ensures seamless gear changes, channelling power to the front wheels effortlessly. Front ventilated discs and rear discs handle braking performance, providing strong stopping power. The 1.5L engine seems standard amongst Chinese cars due to the benefits derived therefrom for duties.

The Tiggo Cross is unperturbed by road imperfections thanks to its suspension system. Up front, an independent McPherson strut setup ensures precise handling, while the rear torsion beam enhances stability for a smooth and controlled ride. A standard stop/start system reduces fuel consumption when stationary, while the ECO Mode makes the Tiggo Cross even more efficient.

Safety.

On the safety front, the Tiggo Cross is equipped with dual front airbags, front side airbags, and side curtain airbags, with the Elite model adding a centre airbag between the front seats. Key safety features include traction control, emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, hill assist, auto-hold function, tyre pressure monitoring, and speed limit reminder, all of which contribute to the new crossover’s robust safety specifications.

Additionally, the Tiggo Cross Elite features advanced driver-assistance systems, including:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Detection

Front Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Intelligent High Beam Control



The drive was good and the Tiggo Cross responded well with acceleration and handling was good. Chery have had a winner with the Tiggo 4, so this one should capture the imagination as well. Pricing however, is keen in these segments and everytime you turn around, another one is launched, so Chery need to monitor that closely.

Pricing.

Chery Tiggo Cross Comfort R399 900

Chery Tiggo Cross Elite R449 900

The new Tiggo Cross comes standard with a five-year/60 000 km service plan, a 5-year/150 000 km vehicle warranty and Chery’s industry-leading 10-year/1-million km engine warranty, with the latter linked to the original owner.