Citroën C3 Aircross-impressive value package.

Drove the new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV this past week, and we were mightily impressed with the new styling and the phenomenal price that it has been launched at. Coming in three variants namely the :

MAX 1.2 Turbo 81kW 6AT, MAX 1.2Turbo 81kW 6AT 7-seater & the PLUS 1.2 61kW 5MT (Q4 2024 launch) which is the one we drove on launch, it is pitched at the aimed at the middle-class family, also coming in a 7-seater to carry people or the bigger family. It comes in 5-seater as well, which will be the main seller.

Personally I found the 7-seater quite tight in terms of space, with no space for luggage, but each to his own. I own a seven-seater and have used it once in a game lodge for younger people that had no extra baggage.

It is manufactured in India, so it has been tested for similar harsh warm conditions and bumpy roads, so should fit right in.

BOLD STYLING.

New C3 Aircross is a good looking SUV in my opinion, and the two-tone model we drove really pops in white and black. I like the wheels with the side skirt in black on the side. The front end inspires confidence with it’s Y- shaped LED head lamps connected to the grille , and the rear has a light bar the width of the car to give it that extra width.

It has a 200mm ground clearance for some off-road, and is 4.32m long and has high wheel arches to make it stand out. There are four colour options and six eye-catching dual-tone roof combinations to choose from. Both metallic paint and the dual-tone roof option are included in the recommended retail price of all Citroën models.

SAFETY.

The Citroën-tuned steering and turning circle provide enhanced agility and easy manoeuvring in urban traffic conditions. Even the underbody structure and approach angles have been engineered to ensure that New C3 Aircross SUV can tackle rough and uneven road surfaces with ease.

Standard safety specification includes front airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) on the turbocharged versions, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, rearview camera and PDC.

Engines.

Both C3 Aircross MAX and MAX7 are powered by Citroën’s 1.2-litre tubocharged PureTech three-cylinder engine delivering an impressive 81kW at 5500rpm and class-leading 205Nm between 1750 and 2500rpm. Mated to a high performance six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the New C3 Aircross SUV delivers a combined cycle fuel consumption of only 6.3 l/100km. This we did not test that well, and a longer test is required for that.

It had good power and acceleration and it handled well in corners. Quite nippy in traffic to boot.

The Cabin.

New C3 Aircross SUV offers good space and has room in the rear as well. A 444-litre boot will carry some decent luggage or groceries, and there are fold down options to take this up to a whopping 511 L

The aircon has a panel for the third row, as there is no fun being stuffy in the back. Plenty of space for coffees or other junk that we carry on a journey. Enough USB ports for connectivity is a must. The New C3 Aircross SUV comes with a seven-inch TFT (colour thin-film transistor) cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen – among the largest in this class – sits centrally and provides access to key infotainment and connected services, including mirroring capability for access to apps using Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto. All of this is absolutely necessary.

PEACE OF MIND

The new Citroën Aircross SUV will be covered by Citroën’s standard 5 year / 100,000km warranty as well as a 4 year or 60,000km Service Plan. Moreover, Citroën owners are covered by the Stellantis WePledge programme which includes:

Mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty with OE parts and technical diagnostic unavailable within 48 hours.

PRICING:

C3 Aircross MAX 1.2T 6AT R344,900

C3 Aircross MAX 1.2T 6AT 7-seater R354,900

This is where the best part of this launch is, and to have this offering below 350k is a win/ win for Citroen. We enjoyed the launch drive, look forward to a more extensive test, but on the face of it, Citroen have a winner here and expect to see them populating your suburbs soon.