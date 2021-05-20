Citroen C3-Joie de Vivre.

Drove the 3rd Generation Citroën C3 yesterday, which according to Leslie Ramsomaar, Head of PCSA has just surpassed the one million mark in terms of vehicles produced at the factory in Trnava, Slovakia. The C3 is a fine looking car, playing in the B-Hatch segment, in the SA market place.

The C3 ranks among the top seven major players in its market in Europe in 2020. It is even among the top three best-selling models in its segment for major European markets.

Citroën set themselves apart these days, by being an edgy brand, offering cars that are appealing to a younger and modern set. The C3 definitely seems to tick these boxes.

This C3 has a distictive design, from the air bumps on the side panels, to the grille that looks very cool with its chevron stripes. It has six different and distinctive colours as well, we drove a green colour that popped, and you can choose from Onyx Black or Opal White with contrasting roofs. You can be sure that it will not be anything else like anything in it’s segment.

Into the cabin, and the first thing you notice is the quiet drive, with minimal wind noise. Advanced Comfort seats provide a comfy drive. AppleCarPlay & Android connectivity is on call, and this is a must these days.

A whole host of safety settings are available, with driver attention warning, and coffee break alert to make sure you arrive safely. Others include ABS, EBD TCS & ESP, and the old favourite Cruise Control, to ensure good fuel economy.

To the heart of the matter, and the C3 is powered by a 1.2L engine, that punches 60kw for the Feel model, and 81kw for the Shine auto, which we drove. I found the engine zippy and the 6-speed auto gearbox worked smoothly for me. It doesn’t like being manhandled, as it is not a performance car, so if you drive it normally, it works great.

It has attractive 16 inch alloy wheels, that add an air of sportiness. And some of th models have bi-tone colours, to fit the edgy Citroen brand. In addition, a 7-inch Touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Auto Dim Rear-view Mirrors remind you that you are driving the next generation of automotive innovation.

The C3 handles nicely, and should gather some admiring glances along the way. Playing in the B-hatch segment, it has a plethora of competition, and it should fare well. I look forward to spending a few days in the C3 to take it on a more varied drive test.

I like, the edgy and sporty looks, the stylish interior, the drive is good, with enough power, even in the thin air of the Highveld.

I didn’t find anything to dislike, but between now and when I drive it on an extended test, we will see how it performs sales wise. Pricing might be a tad high, against more entrenched competitors..

MODEL RANGE & PRICING

C3 1.2 Pure Tech Feel 60kW 5MT MY21 R 269 900.00

C3 1.2 Pure Tech Shine 81kW S&S EAT6 MY21 R 324 900.00

CITROËN SERENITY

Offered across the entire Citroën passenger car range and covers:

1. Warranty

5 – Year / 100 000 km Warranty

2. Manufacturer’s Service Plan*

3 Years / 60 000km Service