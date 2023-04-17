Driven-All New Nissan X-Trail.

Drove the much anticipated all-new 2023 Nissan X-Trail in the Cape last week, and was suitably impressed with just about everything the popular SUV has to offer. Now in it’s fourth generation, the X-Trail brings a far more modern look, filled to the brim with the New Nissan Mobility Technology.

Let’s look at the looks. The Nissan X-Trail is much more assertive looking, from it’s bold new V shaped grille, to the LED light clusters that have an aggressive look as well. The rear has a more angular look with a silver skid plate at the bottom.

The floating roof and 18 inch wheels lend an air of sportiness. A much more comprehensive 4×4 control is available with various surface settings.

The Cabin.

Into the cabin, and a big difference here on the previous generation, with with soft materials in attendance, comfy leather seats and loads of room. The dash area is well integrated, and all-new X-Trail Acenta Plus provides you with three new displays including a 12.3-inch intuitive touch screen, 10.8-inch head-up display and 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster (TFT) allowing you to customize information in the most convenient way.

It has a sporty steering wheel with all controls close to hand, and a storage binnacle with stylish gear shift in the middle.

It has lots of tech with the Nissan Pro-Pilot, giving you lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, as well as predictive forward collision warning , side traffic alert, front emergency braking. Of course Apple CarPlay & Android Auto tech is available for connectivity.

Engine.

It comes with a 2.5 L petrol engine putting out 135kw & 244Nm This power output, which propels the X-Trail to a top speed of 195km/h, does not mean it is not frugal at the pumps: a combined fuel consumption of 7.4l/100km and 55l tank capacity meaning that adventures in the X-Trail will last far longer.

The drive is far better than the previous gen as well, much smoother, less occilation from the CVT gearbox, and generally feels to have more grunt, certainly at sea-level. It feels more planted and more nimble as well.

Available in three variations – the Visia CVT, Acenta CVT, and Acenta Plus CVT, the range has something for everyone. Pricing starts at R649 900 for the Visia CVT, R709 900 for the Acenta CVT, and R759 900 for the Acenta Plus CVT. All variants come standard with Nissan’s comprehensive 3-year/90,000km service plan and 6-year/150,000km mechanical warranty.

In summation, the Nissan X-Trail is a huge improvement on it’s predecessor. It has great more modern and assertive looks, a more premium cabin, with lots of space for passengers and luggage. It has not lost any of it’s adventuring spirit, and has been uplifted to a new level. It can stand proud against it’s competitors.