Driven-All New Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The Toyota’s Urban Cruiser has been a perennial favourite in it’s segment since it’s launch in 2021, achieving a market share of 19%. It achieved this by being the right product at the right price. There has been a continuous shift from hatchbacks towards crossovers due to the increasing need for space at an affordable price as well as the preferred loftier driving position offered by an SUV.

Toyota is in a position to have a model for any customer in various segments. And the Urban Cruiser comes now bigger & bolder than before. Reassuringly, it’s built in Toyota’s India-based plant with platform development having been led by Toyota.

Exterior

The new Urban Cruiser is the recipient of a very unusual front-end treatment – eschewing the traditional headlamp placement, the newcomer instead positions the bi-halogen projector headlamps lower in the face so that they’re now inset within the bumper. They’re also neatly framed with a chrome bezel. The slimline LED DRLs now become the focal points, splitting into two with a chrome strip in between and merging into the piano black grille. A massive lower grille aperture with honeycomb design combined with a silver ornamental skid plate takes a majority stake in the upfront real estate, significantly upping the aggression factor.

High-gloss, black lattice-design 17” alloys adorn XR models while the XS gets 17” steel wheels with turbine-inspired wheel covers. The ultra-slim C-shaped LED taillights are inset within a piano black panel which in turn is overlayed by a pale silver trim garnish.

Let’s check out the Cabin.

The cockpit is well laid out and has some good quality finishes, from the satin-plated trim inserts and chrome door handles to the metallic-tipped ventilation controls. High-quality black striated cloth upholstery is featured throughout the interior.

Taking centre stage in the completely re-designed dashboard is the easy-to-read 7-inch infotainment screen which is, of course, Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay enabled. It has a good sound system inside.

The instrument nacelle has a decidedly premium feel to it and houses a pair of grey-bezelled analogue clocks reminiscent of a sports watch – there’s a new colour TFT display as well.

Features include a Push Start with Smart Entry and rear PDC to name just two, but there are a few key additional niceties. The storage box, for example, between the front seat doubles as an armrest with a slidable lid. The 60/40 split rear seatback houses a centre-mounted armrest/fold-down table. The driver’s seat is now height adjustable and electric-fold mirrors are standard on both grades as are the reverse camera and auto-controlled air conditioning. New and exclusive to the XR model is cruise control.

Engine.

The New Urban Cruiser has a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine delivering 77kW and 138Nm of torque. This felt like more down at the launch in the Cape, and it zoomed around the mountains effortlessly. We drove out to Smomerset West into the mountains, and twisty bends proved no obstacle.

It has claimed 6,1 L/100km in the combined cycle. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed automatic (XR) – all driving the front wheels. We got 7 L/100km. The Urban Cruiser has little to no wind noise or road noise when driving, however it gears down quite a bit between 3rd and fourth gears.

Safety.

The big news on the safety front is the fitment of VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) and HAC (Hill Assist Control) to all models. But that’s not all – a rear centre headrest along with a third rear ELR seatbelt is now also standard. And, XR models gain side and curtain airbags on top of the standard driver and passenger bags. Rounding off the safety and security package across the range is ABS with EBD, ISOFIX and an alarm/immobilizer system. The SUV feels solid and well planted.

Pricing.

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XS MT – R 329 400

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR MT – R 347 400

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR AT – R 369 900

Pricing is very good, and there is no reason that the Urban Cruiser will not continue to dominate it’s segment.

All Urban Cruiser models are now sold with a longer Service Plan of

4 years/60 000km service plan. A 3-year/100 000 km warranty is also provided. Service intervals are pegged at 12 months/15 000 km.

In summation, the Urban Cruiser has literally grown up, being bigger & bolder, better looking by far, and is still a nice drive with frugal fuel consumption.