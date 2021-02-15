Driven- Audi A6.

Drove the new Audi A6 range this past week, and it really is an attractive car. The sedan that competes with the 5 series BMW is very business elegant, and comes packed with innovation and technology.

The all-digital MMI touch response system provides intuitive operation and even more personalization.

Looks.

The Audi A6 projects class and style, from the classic 4 ring grille and lower air vents, to the sculpted lines on the side, to the rear, with the chrome strip that separates the lights. It has 18 inch rims which keep the car rooted to the road.

The twin exhausts give an air of sportiness, however if the performance is what you are looking for, then look for the S6. We had the blue colour, which was very vivid, but you have 14 other choices as well.

Cabin.

This is where the heart of the A6 lies, packed with Tech, and premium touches abound. Leather seats with multiple functions make for comfort in the drive. The dash is quite futuristic, with it’s black panels, and MMI touch response displays.

The new smartphone-like display and MMI touch operating system makes use intuitive in the Audi A6. It is thus the most modern operating concept in its class.

Users hear and feel a click as confirmation as soon as their finger triggers a function by lightly pressing the touch-sensitive display. The driver manages the infotainment on the top display, which has a 10.1-inch screen and the bottom 8.6-inch display, located in the console in the centre tunnel, is used for the climate control, convenience and vehicle functions as well as for text input.

Besides the MMI touch response operating system the A6 also offers the online voice control system. This allows a wide range of vehicle functions, such as controlling the air conditioning system, to be performed using everyday speech commands. You do have the option of a top spec Bang & Olufsen sound system as well.

It’s a great road trip car, with the generous room in the front and rear. The luggage compartment, with its capacity of 530 litres will accommodate two golf bags crosswise, while the trunk lid can be closed electrically with a kicking motion, optional on the A6 but standard on the S6. The A6 has very good dampening, so the road noise is minimal.

The Engine.

The variant that we drove which was the 40TDI , comes with a 2.0 l TDI engine with 140kw & 400 Nm, so no real speedster, for that you need the S6 with 331kw & 600 Nm. But in my test out to Magalies, the A6 handled admirably, and got the job done when passing or cruising.

All variants within the A6 range are fitted standard with automatic transmissions. With numerous driver assistance systems the new A6 sets new standards in the premium class. The driver assistance systems with refined control mechanisms enhance convenience and additional support for drivers’ tasks.

This includes the adaptive cruise assist, which besides adaptive cruise control and the predictive efficiency assist also comprises the swerve and turn assist and thus supports the driver with maneuvering the vehicle effectively. Also included is a night vision assistant which uses an infrared camera and reacts to the heat given off by objects.

Pricing and availability

The new Audi A6 range is priced as follows:

Audi A6 40 TDI S tronic R 919,500

Audi A6 45 TDI quattro tiptronic R 1,100,000

Audi S6 TFSI quattro tiptronic R 1,401,500

The A6 range comes standard with the 5 year / 100 000km Audi Freeway plan, inclusive of all taxes. The Audi A6 40 TDI was a lovely drive, I am more of a fan of the SUV’S being an Audi driver myself, but this sedan is the business indeed.