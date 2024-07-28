Driven- BAIC B40 PLUS 8AT

We were hosted recently by BAIC SA at an exclusive media event down at their plant in Gqeberga, whereby we drove one of their latest models, the B40 PLUS 8AT , and did a Plant walk through. It started with the plant tour, and the media were guided through the various stages of production.



Unfortunately there were none of the popular Beijing X55 on the line, albeit we saw lots of stock parked outside. Some of the older models were on the line and production seemed very slow. Apparently some Foton trucks were also to be assembled in this factory, and we shere shown one model that had been assembled.



The paint shop which seemed huge, was off-limits due to possible dirt contamination, so we couldn’t make an assessment of that area. At the briefing we asked why BAIC had chosen to go the plant route, when Chery and GWM seemed very successful at bringing in models and were collectively selling close to 3500 cars monthly.

BAIC advised that they were here in partnership with IDC, and were committed to this future. After a brief 4×4 drive, We then embarked on a drive to the Addo area in the B40 PLUS 8AT, a highly capable vehicle. The 4×4 course was very soft, so no real test there, but the drive on-road was super comfortable and the SUV can really go as well.



At the Addo Park, the terrain was more challenging off-road, but it was handled mostly in 4H by the B40 PLUS. The evening was concluded with a lovely bush braai experience and then the Journey home. The BAIC B40 PLUS starts at R574,500. These prices demonstrate BAIC SA’s dedication to making quality vehicles accessible to a broader audience.



With their competitive pricing and warranty offerings, BAIC SA is poised to make a significant impact in the South African automotive market. BAIC seem committed to a customer centric model, and they say that they are here for the long haul, so customers can have peace of mind.