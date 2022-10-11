Driven-BAIC Beijing 55.

BAIC-(Beijing Automotive Industry Corp).one of the largest automobile manufacturers in China has announced the launch of its innovation-driven and iconic SUV, The BEIJING 55, which is a compact SUV, that has great styling, excellent power from it’s drive train, and a premium looking cabin, adding to the already well noticed Chinese brands already in this country.

. The BEIJING X55 is underpinned by the latest generation of the BAIC Group’s BMFA (Beijing modular functional architecture) platform chassis, which will underpin future vehicle models and plug-in hybrid vehicle models.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BAIC South Africa, Mr Hugo HU says “We’re bringing the best of breed in innovation, supported by Daimler’s technology who have been our main partner in China for years, operating Mercedes-Benz factories in Beijing through joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive.”

Futuristic styling.

The BEIJING X55 brings a lot too the party, and features- LED lights, floor door induction, hidden door hands, split rear wing and the shark fin aerial accentuates the vehicle’s ultramodern design,

The BEIJING X55 has a truly avant-garde feel with a sophisticated interior, highlighting engine-style air vents, aircraft style steering mechanism and 3D light effect textured ambient lighting. Included in this package is a CarbitLink infontainment system.

It features keyless entry, ensuring that when carrying the key near the vehicle, the BEIJING X55 automatically unlocks and pops up the door handle; when getting out of the vehicle, the vehicle automatically locks and closes the door handle.

Further features include: a borderless low wind resistance grille, large sloping windscreen, flowing curves, split tailgate, hidden door handles, hidden wipers, flat chassis and other designs. The BEIJING X55 has ultra-low wind resistance, with a drag coefficient of 0.32. We found the cabin extremely spacious, especially in the rear seat area, where a large adult would have ample leg room.

Power and Performance

With highly efficient power, the magic core of the vehicle, BEIJING X55 holds a 1.5 turbo engine with a 380 dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and 130KW – 305NM, showcasing impeccable power. Acceleration is a breeze with 7.8s 0-100km/h, this BMFA latest generation 2.0 architecture chassis also offers multiple driving modes: eco, comfort, sports and smart. This double Top 10 Powertrain winner, has an efficient fuel consumption of per 100km: 7,2 litres and a 0-100km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds.

It certainly has the power, and the launch was on the Highveld in thinner air, and performed admirably.

Safety Highlights

Airbags Breaking and parking Toughest safety test standards • 6 airbags as standard on all the series of models • Rear seat belt dash icon reminder • Meet the C-NCAP 5- star safety standard and C-IASI CPSR full G standard • ABSA • EBD • EBA – emergency braking assist • Electronic parking brake • Hill hold control • Hill descendent control • Warning of tired driving • Crash doors unlock automatically • TPMS • Meets the highest rating of two of China’s toughest safety test standards • Bosch’s 9.3 latest generation ESP system • Front & rear sensors

PRICING.

The pricing has not been announced by BAIC as yet, but all indications are, that it will be very competitive.

In summation, the Beijing 55 will add value to a hotly contested segment, and no doubt reduce market share from the bigger players. Time will tell as to how the Beijing holds up, and what kind of resale vale it will achieve. But rest assured, the Chines manufacturers have come a long way, in a very short time. And as I said to a youngster that tut tutted when we said it was a Chinese brand, when enquiring re the very good looks. Write the Chinese off at your peril, they have come to sell cars!!