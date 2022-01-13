Driven-Chery Tiggo4.

Been driving the all new Chery Tiggo4 which is competing in the hotly contested compact SUV segment, and it brings with it a winning combination of style, luxury, and performance. This SUV has literally set the cat amongst the pigeons, and in terms of value proposition, it cannot be faulted.

This company is back with a bang, and has a number of launches planned for 2022, over various segments, but the recently launched Chery Tiggo 4 Pro now comes with a choice of two petrol engines, three transmissions and three different specification levels. A Special Edition tops the range and adds even more luxury to the standard Urban, Comfort and Elite models. These are launched at very good prices, and will fit many buyers pockets.

Styling.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a good looking SUV, definitely a head turner. This model is the flag bearer of Chery’s new design language and proudly carries the Chery logo and large hexagonal grille with a unique diamond pattern. This grille makes it look bigger and bolder, to create a three-dimensional effect. Each individual diamond is fitted with chrome brightwork to give the Tiggo 4 Pro a distinct upmarket look and road presence.

Love the LED daytime running lights. The lights – halogen on normally aspirated models and LED on turbo models, which are contained in clear housings with a bright background dubbed the Chery Crystal Diamond lens design.

It comes with a well shaped bonnet with strong creases, and the flanks are also sculpted like an in-form athlete. Also like the roof rails, which add an air of sportiness.

A chrome strip and large Chery logo connect the rear lights that are fitted above a faux strike plate and dual chromed exhaust outlets. A high-level LED brake light bar, roof-mounted antenna fin and spoiler round off the rear design.

The Chery Tiggo Pro 4 will be fitted with alloy wheels across the range. We are driving the Elite model with 17 inch alloys. It has decent ground clearance at approx 180mm, and can do some off-road driving.

Interior.

First thing about the cabin that impresses you, is the space, it has it in spades, in the front, rear and boot, for a compact SUV, very good. The second thing is the premium materials used, there is some plastic of course, but lots of soft touch as well.

All Tiggo 4 Pro models have a digital instrument cluster with multi-information readout. On the normally aspirated models, this screen is 3.5” wide with high-definition colours.

The turbo models swop this digital cluster for one double its size. The 7” version not only increases the information real estate, but it offers more display and customisation options, including displaying more information from the mobile phone.

What doesn’t differentiate between any of the Tiggo 4 Pro models is the beautiful, fast and touch-responsive 10.25” central infotainment system. This system is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports in the front and one in the rear, a DVD player and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity. This system also displays the image from the reverse camera on all but the entry-level Urban model.

Elite versions also have intelligent voice control built-in, with a special semantic processing system that understands many different accents and pronunciations.

Special Edition only.

The SE model has it’s own unique features, this is what we experienced:

The SE model adds red detailing on the exterior design. Coupled with both the standard and metallic colours, this red detailing above the front and rear skid plates on the side skirts and the brake callipers ensure that the Tiggo 4 Pro SE stands out from even its siblings.

Inside the cabin, Chery has repeated the red detailing in the contrasting stitching, the door handles and the lower section of the dashboard. Discreet, adjustable, and multi-colour LED lighting inside the cabin is also added as standard to this model.

Rounding off the SE package are puddle lights in the side mirrors and special threshold welcome lights for the driver and front passenger.

ENGINE.

As stated before the models come with two engine derivatives.

The Urban and Comfort specification grades offer the normally aspirated 1.5 litre engine, with 83 kW at 6 150 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4 000 rpm. In the case of the Urban grade, the power is delivered to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. The Comfort model is fitted with Chery’s smooth, continuously variable transmission with self-shift option for manual override mode.

We drove the SE model grade with the CVT transmission. These models also replace the normally aspirated four-cylinder for a powerful 1.5 turbo-petrol engine.

The Chery 1.5T turbo delivers 108 kW at 5 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 210 in a wide engine speed band between 1 750 rpm and 4 000 rpm. You can use both Standard, Eco or Sport modes, personally I preferred std. This engine is incredibly zippy around town, did seem to use quite a bit of fuel though, almost 9L/100km.

Adding to the Tiggo 4’s pedigree are ABS and Electronic Brake Force equipped disk brakes all round with an electronic parking brake, as well as a full complement of electronic vehicle safety systems. These include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control (TCS), Roll Stability Control (RCS), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Hill Assist. All these features are standard across the range.

All models also offer keyless access and a Start / Stop button. The Tiggo 4 Pro will lock and unlock automatically as you approach or leave the vehicle, and doors will lock automatically as you drive away. Very handy this, and don’t think you can walk away with leaving the engine running, it gets very grumpy, and lets you know you can’t..

Elite models are further equipped with front side and curtain airbags for a total of six. These models also have a tyre pressure monitoring system for additional dynamic safety.

Servicing.

To add additional peace of mind to customers who opt for one of the modern and stylish Tiggo 4 Pro models, Chery has announced an unmatched 10-year / 1-million-kilometre engine warranty (see separate release). This caused quite a bit of mirth.

All Chery Tiggo 4 Pro models are also sold with a 5 year / 60 000 km service plan as standard.

Model range Prices.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban (5MT) R269 900

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Comfort (CVT 9SPD)R299 900

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Elite (6MT)R319 900

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Elite (CVT 9 SPD)r349 900

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Elite SE (CVT 9SPD) R359 900

These prices are very good and buyers will be lining up to buy these SUV’s In my opinion, definitely a contender for Car of the Year COTY 2022.