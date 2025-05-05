Driven-Citroen C3 auto.

Had the opportunity to drive the newly unveiled Citroen C3 six speed auto transmission model. The auto variant brings with it the ease and comfort of driving hassle free in the heavy urban traffic environment, as well as a raft of other updated features.

Looks wise the C3 offers a dual-tone roof and black mirrors, which pop nicely with the white colour, diamond alloys also lent a sporty air.

Most of the changes come in the cabin, which is quite roomy for a smaller car, select trims now feature automatic air conditioning, auto-folding rear-view mirrors, and foldable roof grab handles for passengers. Addition, LED Vision projector headlamps and indicators integrated into the mirrors further enhance the vehicle’s design and functionality.

Safety has also been a major focus in this update. The new C3 comes equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX seat anchors, ABS and EBD across the range. In addition, the new 6-speed automatic also features Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).

For the first time, the C3 will now be available with a six-speed automatic transmission mated to Citroën’s proven 1,2-litre Turbocharged PureTech engine delivering 81kW and 205Nm of torque from only 1750 rpm. We found this to be quite zippy around town, and the C3 is responsive with overtaking and pulling into gaps in traffic.

The Citroën C3 retains its key attributes that make it a standout in its segment. It continues to offer a spacious interior with a 2,540mm wheelbase and Citroën’s renowned Advanced Comfort suspension system that provides the brand’s signature “Flying Carpet Effect” for an exceptionally smooth ride.

Tech is adequately taken care of via a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay® connectivity remains a highlight, providing drivers and passenger with seamless digital integration. Other features such as dual-split LED DRLs, a compact 360mm steering wheel for improved manoeuvrability, along with intelligent storage all add to the car’s practicality and style.

The new C3 offers a wide range of customisation options, allowing customers to personalise their vehicle to suit their individual tastes. Metallic paint and a stylish dual-tone roof come at no extra charge.

The C3 comes with a 2-year/30,000 km service plan and a 5-years/100,000km warranty providing customers with long-term peace of mind.

The Citroën C3 is definitely a value package, and seems to be resonating with car buyers. The C3 has enjoyed a fantastic market reception with one of the country’s fastest sales growth rates. One of the reasons for Citroën’s success with the model has been its incredible value proposition in the segment.

Summation.

Talk was that this could bring Citroen back into the minds of car buyers, and this seems to be the case with the C3. The package is well balanced with price and offering.