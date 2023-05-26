Driven-Citroen C3 hatch.

Citroën has always been a marque that produces edgy & quite funky styled cars, so a date in Jozi to drive the New Citoen C3 was welcome respite indeed.

Leslie Ramsomaar, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis South Africa, said: “The South African launch of the all-new Citroën C3 is one of the most important for us in recent times. The B-Segment represents nearly half of the passenger car market, and we are confident that the new C3’s crossover design and class-leading infotainment system will make it an attractive contender for prospective buyers. The C3 range will be further expanded with a high-grade model, an automatic option as well as a compact SUV in the near future.”

So after that bit of logic at the media brief we were excited to hear how customizable the C3 was, with 15 different alternatives in colour. When we made our dash for the cars for test drive, most journalists went to the bi-tone colours as they looked way more chic.

The Design.

A lot of research went into the design of the C3, with feedback from various groups of potential buyers of this car, being a hatch it would certainly suit a specific customer, be it a small family, student or young professional. With the attributes that would appeal to that segment, being the B-segment in SA. The brief had to be a hatch with class-leading infotainment in an exceptional value package offering the confidence of elevated SUV motoring, the ability to customise with optional accessory packs to suit your style, and peace of mind with robust service and warranty back-up.

Not such a simple task, but the C3 seems to do quite a good job of it. As a result, C3 occupants enjoy a commanding driving and seating position, while the plunging bonnet, windscreen angle, and side windows offer outstanding visibility. The carefully considered torsional rigidity of the vehicle’s body will ensure minimal vibration through the structure and provide maximum comfort to the occupants.

Its face is instantly recognisable with its ‘Y’-form language lighting signature and traditional chevrons located at the centre of the grille. The famous Citroën logo stands proudly alone, separated from the two horizontal chrome bars extending towards the daytime running lamps on either side of the car. This is a key element of the Citroën’s evolving new brand identity. With the bi-tone components, it is easy on the eye, and would appeal to it’s target market.

The Cabin.

The cabin of the unit we drove had an orange dash colour which definitely is funky & edgy. It has a large 10. inch (26cm) touchscreen which is apparently the biggest in it’s segment, and it is large indeed. These days the obligatory Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also has a 7- inch screen for vehicle info display.

Quite roomy front & rear, it has comfy seats, which seems a Citroen trademark. The elevated ride height and large window areas provide brightness and all-round visibility, while locally tailored materials and colours will appeal to families and enhance the cabin ambience.

Annoying phone cables around the dashboard are now a thing of the past. Citroën’s smart solution is neat ‘ears’ on the sides of the climate control bezel behind which wires can be routed, and a similar route is concealed under the upper instrument panel above the pencil tray.

Engine & Drive.

The new C3 is powered by Citroën’s acclaimed PURETECH 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, it pops out 61kw and 115Nm of torque, and got around Jozi quite well, passing cars with ease. It has a claimed fuel consumption of 5.6 L/100km which will suit the pocket. Nice smooth drive, it has a 5-speed manual gearbox which is slightly dated, and most are six these days.

The real impact was felt with the pricing announcement of R229 000, which is pretty good taking into account the package that one gets from the C3. Citroën operates in 101 countries and has a network of 6,200 points of sale and service throughout the world.

Summation.

A very nice chic little unit with great looks and laden with features and Tech. It carries a good price tag, and will surely lend itself to good sales for the Stellantis stable of brands.

Summation