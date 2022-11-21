Driven-Citroen C5 Aircross Update.

Was looking forward to the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross recently, and it did not disappoint. With more than 260,000 sales since its launch in 2018, the C5 Aircross has distinguished itself in the highly competitive C-SUV segment thanks to its interior space, modularity, and – above all – its unparalleled comfort in the segment. Citroen have updated and modernized their logo, the chevrons are now black lacquered, underlined with chrome, visually stretched by a set of increasingly tight chrome and black piano keys which gradually blend into the daytime LED lighting.

1. STYLING.

The rather rotund and rounder previous gen C5 Aircross, gives way to a more sculpted and structured one. The front-end styling adopts a new face, with more vertical taut lines contributing to a visually larger front face for C5 Aircross. Appearing wider and more imposing on the road, it looks more confident than ever.

Typical of Citroën’s new identity, the “V” LED light signature, both slender and chiseled, receives a 3D effect through “piano keys”. These daytime running lights enhance the tech feel of the C5 Aircross, the Vision LED headlamps being more discreet thanks to a dark finish, which complements the shiny black grille. The logo and the V-shaped light signature are underlined at the bottom of the grille by a neat black lacquered blade.

Under the grille, the new style of the air intake area visually widens the front of C5 Aircross to give it a more imposing stance on the road. The new protective skirt in the lower area of ​​the front bumper completes the new face lift of the C5 Aircross.

In keeping with the front of the vehicle, C5 Aircross has a new three-dimensional LED light signature at the rear. Incorporating a structured and dark glass that matches the shape of the 3 LED modules that make up the permanent signature, this new modern design accentuates elegance and consistency with the front light signature. Similarly, as on the front, the subtle piano key animation reinforces the deep 3D effect of this light signature.

Loved the new 18-inch’ PULSAR two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and it has a 230mm ground clearance, which helps off-road.

2. IN CABIN.

Having driven the C5 Aircross to Cape Town before, the cabin is really comfortable, and we even transported our jack russel terrier. It has a high drive feel and is cushioned on the air suspension to give ultimate comfort.

A new 10” touchscreen tablet is present, which seems to float on the dashboard and immerses the driver and passengers in a more modern cabin.

In addition, the fully customisable 12”3 digital instrument panel provides a direct view of all the information essential to the driver tailored to their choice: Navigation map report, information on active driving aids etc., thus preventing the driver from having to look away from the road and allowing for a safer drive. Very comfortable seats are a feature as well.

A new centre console offers better layout of controls, and it has three individual, sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats, and the boot volume is more than generous with 720 litres.

C5 Aircross offers a wide range of the latest generation technologies to improve the comfort and safety of its occupants. The C5 Aircross driver benefits from numerous driving aids, including adaptive cruise control with stop & go function and Active Lane Departure Warning to provide an amplified feeling of safety thanks to the permanent support of the drive.

Engine remains the same reliable 1.6L turbo petrol engine, which was great on our previous trip down to the Cape and back.

A comprehensive Maintenance Plan is now standard on the C5 Aircross which covers all service and maintenance items. With the C5 Aircross you get a five-year/100 000km Maintenance Plan along with a five-year/100 000km Warranty and Roadside Assistance.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS:

Length: 4500mm

Width: 1840mm

Height: 1670mm (with roof bars)

Wheelbase: 2730mm

Ground clearance: 230mm

Wheel diameter: 720mm

Boot volume: 720 L, and up to 1630 L with seats folded down

Pricing:

1.6 Feel 121 kW – R633 900

1.6 Shine 121 kW – R683 900

The enhancements have made the C5 Aircross even more attractive, and against more traditional competitors the pricing is good. The problem however, lies with the raft of SUV’s launched by India & China, which offer a lot, for way less price.