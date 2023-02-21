Driven-Fiat 500 X Cross, Sport & Extended Soft-Top.

Attended the popular Fiat 500X launch last week, and was again impressed with this stylish little runner. It certainly is a dynamic proposition and offers a lot in terms of design, comfort, technology, and safety.

Coming in three variants, namely the 500 XCross, THE 500X Sport & the 500X Extended Soft-Top, the latter two being the two Sporty models, offering exceptional grip and optimal handling on the street as well as improved safety and maximum fun. The EST model is new, and has a soft top that allows the open air drive that should be enjoyed in our sunny climate.

At the touch of a button, the electrically operated folding system offers panoramic fresh air experiences in just 15 seconds, opening virtually the entire roof area of the 500X Sport. The 775mm x 730mm opening can be activated at speeds up to 100kmh and features a one-touch opening, while it closes in two steps for added versatility.

Body coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and 19-inch wheels give the 500X Sport a more dynamic stance along with Sport badging and dual chrome exhaust tips. The 500X Sport is equipped with a techno leather and Alcantara steering wheel and a titanium styled finish on the dashboard along with a 3.5” TFT colour cluster. The Sport theme is topped off with the binnacle cover finished in Alcantara.

Roof rails and skid plates along with black mirror caps define the adventurer, sitting on 18-inch wheels and all set off by full LED headlamps and LED fog lights. The Cross comes standard with a soft touch steering wheel, courtesy light on the sun visor as well as automatic dual zone air conditioning.

Engine.

Powering your adventures is Fiat’s 1,4-litre direct injection petrol engine, available across the range in a fully automatic six-speed DDCT transmission. With 103kW at 5 000 rpm and 230Nm at 1 750 rpm, the Fiat 500X will conquer any adventure in consummate style. It’s economical, too, returning just 5,7 l/100km on a combined cycle. This engine is deceptively zippy, albeit in the thinner Highveld air, and at no point did we feel challenged by lack of power or acceleration.

Safety and Tech.

The Fiat 500X is brimming with technology including Lane Assist that warns of veering off course and corrects the steering back into the lane while the innovative electric parking brake keeps the vehicle safe, anywhere its parked.

It has a Uconnect 7” HD touchscreen with navigation offering a wide range of functions, including a hands-free system, Bluetooth technology, and voice recognition. Available with Apple CarPlay integration and Android Auto compatibility, the system has a user-friendly interface that allows occupants to manage maps, music, contacts, and more.

The Fiat 500X life isn’t complete without a vast array of standard safety and convenience features that really do make a difference in your everyday adventures.

With six airbags as standard, the Fiat 500X is destined to keep your adventurous spirit on track. Active crash protection includes front airbags for driver and passenger, along with curtain airbags and side bags. Those daytime running lights – inspired by the zero in the 500 logo – create added visibility on the road, along with their distinctive cool factor.

ABS is standard across the range, as is Electronic Stability Control. For added convenience, the hill-holder will make you look like a pro on every uphill pull-off and take away one’s traffic stress.

The new Fiat 500X Cross and Sport offered an enjoyable drive, and added comfort in the cabin, the extended soft -top whilst not for everybody, adds a bit of joie de vivre to the equation.

Pricing.