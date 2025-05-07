Driven-GWM Tank 300 Diesel.

The industry has been asking for a diesel Tank 300 for a while, and that day has arrived. I had the opportunity to drive it last week. The Tank 300 is a big unit and it offers a great drive, with the hybrid variant turning out to be a little thirsty, it is hoped that the diesel will remedy this situation.

Designed for South African adventurers, off-roaders and those who just need to get the job done, the Diesel variant combines rugged strength with premium SUV comfort, making it a formidable contender in the medium SUV segment.

Exterior Styling.

The new TANK 300 Diesel commands attention with its muscular frame, aggressive grille, and 18-inch Chrome Alloy Wheels. While its rugged looks signal strength, its interior delivers a completely different experience—one of premium comfort and refinement. The diesel hasn’t really changed the looks much, it’s all in the engine.

The Cabin.

Inside, Full-Grain Nappa Leather Seats, heated and cooled with massage function in the front row, an 8-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Lumbar Support, and a Heated Steering Wheel offer premium comfort. Noise Cancellation Technology then seals the deal with Double-Layer Soundproof Acoustic Glass, and a Fully Sealed Engine Compartment for a quiet, refined drive in any environment. So let’s just say that it is very comfortable, but then we look at the tech.

Featuring a 12.3” Full-Colour Touchscreen, seamlessly integrating Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, it’s paired with a 9-Speaker Infinity Audio System for premium infotainment. On top of that, another 12.3” LCD screen houses the Instrument Cluster keeping vital driving information in clear view.

Automatic LED Headlights with Follow-Me-Home functionality provide superior visibility and security, while a wireless charging station keeps devices powered no matter where you are.

The Engine.

Under the hood, the 2.4L Turbo Diesel Engine pushes out 135 kW of power and 480 Nm of torque, and this feels like more on the open road, where this big unit really gets going. It’s coupled with a smooth 9-Speed Electronic Transmission which ensures smooth power delivery and efficiency. A 3-tonne towing capacity puts it in a league of it’s own, , making it ideal for heavy-duty loads like trailers, boats, or caravans. It has a claimed fuel capacity of a combined cycle of just 7.7L/100 km, but we got a bit more than this, the claimed figure is certainly a bit ambitious.

Off-Road Capability

The new TANK 300 Diesel thrives where the road ends, engineered to take on extreme terrain with 7 All-Terrain Driving Modes, Low-Speed 4WD, Off-Road Cruise Control and Tank Turn. In addition, when navigating steep slopes, thick mud, or rocky trails, Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive Torque On Demand (Dual Speed) ensures smooth, controlled torque distribution.

For ultimate traction, Electronically Controlled Differential Locks on both axles engage in just 200 milliseconds at the push of a button. Once activated, they transfer 100% of engine power to the wheels with grip, delivering maximum control and allowing the TANK to power through. Enhanced vehicle stability and superior handling over uneven surfaces is provided by Double Wishbone suspension in the front and Multi-Link at the rear.

Impressive off-roading factors like the 33-degree approach angle, 34-degree departure angle and a climbing capability of up to 70%, this off-road beast is engineered to handle the most challenging landscapes. Add in a wading depth of 700 mm and 224 mm of ground clearance, and there aren’t many places the new TANK 300 Diesel can’t go.

Safety.

Safety is taken care of by boasting a 5-Star ANCAP Safety Rating and an advanced suite of safety systems earning it the classification of Level 2 Autonomous Driving. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Detection keep drivers in control, while Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition enhance situational awareness.

In challenging conditions, Rear Cross Traffic Assist with Braking, a 360° View Camera, and a full complement of airbags throughout the cabin provide extra protection, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Every new TANK 300 Diesel comes with GWM’s comprehensive after-sales support, offering long-term confidence for owners:

7 Years / 200 000 km Warranty

8 Years / 150 000 km Battery Warranty (for Hybrid models)

7 Years / Unlimited km Roadside Assist

7 Years / 75 000 km Service Plan

Service Intervals: Every 15 000 km or 12 months

R739 950 plus vat to drive it away.

Summation.

The diesel variant will certainly put some buyers at ease, as the lower price and better fuel economy will bear dividends.