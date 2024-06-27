Driven-HAVAL Jolion PRO.

Had the opportunity to experience the new HAVAL Jolion PRO last week in Jhb. GWM have taken the view that some models will carry the GWM logo first and some others will be sub-brands under the HAVAL logo. This is the way for the HAVAL Joilion PRO, A completely separate model to the regular Jolion, the PRO takes all the solid, dependable and high value traits that its vehicles are famous for and blends them into a stylish sporty new era.

“Our New Jolion brings all the typical HAVAL premium cabin finishes, connectivity and safety technologies, but it sets itself apart in a sporty new look” was the comment by GWM South Africa Chief Operations Officer Conrad Groenewald.

“The New Jolion PRO’s biggest plus is however that it will make you believe that it exists far higher up the price ladder than where it actually sells. But in truth, while it costs far less than its looks may suggest, says Groenewald.

Styling.

The Jolion PRO has impressive looks, from the prominent hexagonal grille, and the pair of smart multi-angle height-adjustable follow-me-home daytime running headlamps, with LED illumination in the Luxury models.

Sporty alloy wheels are framed by subtle black-lined wheel-arches united by a dark skirt. Love the tail- light cluster linked by a bar across the width of the car. A cheeky black spoiler mounts off the end of the roof rails atop the tailgate.

All models get gloss black door handles, mirror covers, a shark fin antenna, boneless wiper blades front and rear, and smart 17” face polished alloy wheels. Super Luxury models step up to 18” wheels and add a panoramic sunroof and black roof rails, automatic headlamps, and auto wipers too.

We received many admiring glances on the launch drive, as well as some questions from interested people.

Engines.

Now available in a versatile five-model range, the New HAVAL Jolion PRO comes in a trio of 1.5L turbocharged options in the base model Premium, stepping up to the Super Luxury, and the Ultra Luxury. Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models have a 105 kW and 210 Nm turbocharged 1,500 cc petrol engine driving the front wheels via an advanced 7-speed Double Clutch Transmission and is good for 8.1 l/100 km consumption. The more powerful 1.5T S Ultra Luxury has a 130 kW and 270 Nm engine and 7-speed DCT good for 7.5 l/100 km.

We found the Jolion PRO to have quite a bit of pep. And adequate power, albeit in the thinner air of the Highveld. The car handled quite well but we need a longer drive to experience the full effect of the engine and handling characteristics.

The Cabin.

We found the cabin to have premium soft materials, and it is actually wider & taller than the regular Jolion. This of course makes it more spacious as well. The focus is however on the horizontal plane, with the infotainment touchscreen floating above a row of one-touch buttons and a teutonic look central climate control vent below that.

The base model New Jolion PRO Premium has a neat and functional four-way adjustable multifunction paddle shift steering wheel framing a 3.5-inch instrument cluster. The steering wheel gains leatherette treatment on Luxury models, which also step up to a -7 inch LCD instrument cluster. Ultra Luxury variants go another step further with a driver’s head-up display projected onto the inside of the windscreen.

Some models have cloth seats whilst upper models gain leatherette upholstery. The Ultra Luxury trio add heated front seats and driver’s seat ventilation.

The multifunction steering wheel plays a significant part in running the HAVAL Jolion PRO’s car-to-human infotainment interface. Premium models come with a 10.25-inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfacing, Bluetooth hands-free and touchscreen system.

The interface has with dual USB ports front and rear, a 12V power socket up front, and 4-speaker FM/AM radio audio. Luxury models step up to a 12.3 inch touchscreen and 6 speaker audio. The Ultra Luxury trio take it a step further with wireless phone charging.

Keyless entry is part of the Jolion PRO’s standard central door locking access, alarm and anti-theft system. It includes an engine immobiliser, a car locating function and push button starting. There’s also speed sensor door locking and a child safety lock.

Premium models have a reverse camera backed by four rear parking sensors. Ultra Luxury models step up to an Auto Parking System with six rear parking sensors with another four upfront and a 360 panoramic view camera system.

Safety.

As smart, spacious and trendy as the new HAVAL Jolion PRO is, it is also safe. It comes standard with dual front, and front side SRS airbags, while Luxury models add side curtain airbags. Front seat belts have an unfastening warning and rear seats have ISOFIX child seat tethers.

Secondary Collision Mitigation, ABS anti-skid brakes have brake assist, electronic distribution and Hill Descent Control. Roll Over Mitigation Vehicle Stability and Traction Control adds Hill Assist.

The Jolion PRO also comes standard with cruise control featuring driver fatigue detection, but that’s just the tip of its safety iceberg. Luxury models add Intelligent Cruise Assist+ with Intelligent Cornering and Traffic Jam Assistance and Speed Traffic Signal Recognition+ Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking. Ultra Luxury models add Lane Change Assist too.

Lane systems include Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, and a Lane Centring Keeping device with a Smart Dodge function. Add Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assistance and an Intersection Assistant, with Rear Collision Warning in flagship Jolion PRO Ultra Luxury models. So, a plethora of systems to keep the driver & passengers safe.

The Jolion PRO has multi-dynamic mode electric power steering and an electronic parking brake with an auto hold function.

All Jolion City models come with warranty that is 5 years/100 000km whichever comes first, service plan is 5 years/75 000km whichever comes first, roadside assist is 5-year unlimited mileage.

With the Jolion PRO, warranty is 7 years/200 000km whichever comes first, service plan is 5 years/75 000km whichever comes first, roadside assist 7-year unlimited mileage, high voltage parts warranty on hybrid models is 8 years/150 000km whichever comes first.

New HAVAL Jolion City and Jolion PRO Range & Pricing

MSRP

HAVAL New Jolion 1.5T City R345,950

HAVAL New Jolion 1.5T City Plus 7DCT R370,950

HAVAL New Jolion Luxury 7DCT (Limited Edition) R420,950

HAVAL Jolion PRO 1.5T Premium 7DCT R391,150

HAVAL Jolion PRO 1.5T Super Luxury 7DCT R425,950

HAVAL Jolion PRO 1.5T Ultra Luxury 7DCT R462,950

HAVAL Jolion PRO 1.5T S Ultra Luxury 7DCT R495,950

HAVAL Jolion PRO 1.5 HEV Ultra Luxury DHT R516,950

Summary.

The Jolion PRO impreseed with it’s premium package and good looks. It competes in a congested segment, and each new offering is packed with features. GWM & HAVAL have shown that they have what drivers need, so expect to see these cars moving off of showroom floors.