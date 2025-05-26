Driven-Hyundai ALCAZAR 7-SEATER SUV.

Recently had the pleasure of driving the Hyundai ALCAZAR 7-seater in Jozi. Always a now heritage brand that you can count on to build quality cars and offer an SUV packed with tech & features. The ALCAZAR joins their lineup of SUVs, complementing the popular Hyundai CRETA while offering the one thing that big families need – more space. The Hyundai ALCAZAR gives buyers seven seats, with the slightly elevated third row with its charging points and air vents ensuring that all six passenger seats are comfortable and useable.

The new model bridges the gap between the compact Hyundai CRETA and the premium Hyundai TUCSON, giving families an affordable option without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

Exterior Styling.

Exciting new looks with the distinctive Hyundai grille, with the H-style LED daytime running lights connected by a centre light bar, which give the ALCAZAR some width. It also has 18 inch diamond -cut wheels that give a premium look.

Other features are the rear faux bash plate, the rear LED tail lamps and light bar that mirror the front design and the widened fenders with their dark inserts that is perfectly frame the wheels. Silver roof rails give the suv some panache.

The Cabin.

The cabin inside is very roomy as well as being comfortable. The spacious three-row seating means no more arguments about who sits where – everyone gets their own comfortable spot.

Second row has fold-out tables (Elite only), and all three rows get USB charging. For some added practicality both rear rows fold completely flat, transforming your family SUV into a cargo hauler in seconds.

The cockpit is very driver-focused, with features like a high-resolution dual-screen display that keeps you connected through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless charging port

Seats are comfortable and the second row has loads of space, less so in the third row, but with fold-down options you always have room.

Elite model- Grade Walk:

A panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light

Customizable LED mood lighting for evening drives

Ventilated front seats to keep you cool in summer

Engine.

The ALCAZAR comes with either a 2.0-liter petrol engine which is very responsive or an economical 1.5-liter turbodiesel – both paired with a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. This we found was smooth changing and with none of the gear synchro issues found in some other cars.

The Drive Mode Selector lets you personalize your driving experience—switch to Eco mode to save fuel on long highway trips, or Sport mode when you want a more exciting drive.

Safety.

Safety is always a hallmark of a Hyundai car, and the ALCAZAR comes with six airbags, ISOFIX anchors for child seats (top and bottom), and a comprehensive suite of electronic safety systems including stability control and hill assist features.

The Elite model takes safety even further with advanced driver assistance features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control – reducing driver fatigue on long trips and helping prevent accidents before they happen.

Pricing.

Every purchase includes Hyundai’s legendary 7-year/200,000 km warranty and a 3-year/45,000 km service plan. Keen pricing means that the new model is only marginally more expensive than the previous one.

Here is the full range:

Hyundai ALCAZAR 2.0 MPI Executive AT: R499,900

Hyundai ALCAZAR 1.5 CRDI Executive AT: R599,900

Hyundai ALCAZAR 1.5 CRDI Elite AT: R669,900



Summation.

The ALCAZAR is worthy replacement for the Grand Creta, and will be a contender for buyers of seven- seater cars. Keen pricing, coupled with great build quality, up to date tech and spec, makes it a winner.