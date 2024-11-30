Driven-Hyundai Creta.

Drove the face-lifted Hyundai Creta last week, which was launched in in South Africa. It comes with the addition of two new Matte Edition derivatives, which comes with three options: Midnight Black Matte, Magnetic Silver Matte, or Optic White Matte – available for both Premium and Executive specification versions.

The Creta range still comprises three derivatives with two different specification levels: Premium and Executive, both using a 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the power source in combination with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is the only choice for the Executive.

New styling.

The Hyundai Creta’s exterior styling, particularly the attractive front grille and lights design, remains the same, but the daytime running lights, LEDs on all derivatives, are still incorporated into the parametric jewel pattern grille – as with the Hyundai Tucson – and makes the Creta almost appear like a smaller sibling of the Tucson.

Apart from the different body paint finish, special glossy black 17-inch black rims distinguish the Matte Edition versions from the other Cretas in the range. The matte colour looks good, but might be a bit of a stretch for most people to deal with the special maintenance thereof. 17 inch rims give it a good look.

The Cabin.

The cabin remains much the same, The driver seat’s height can be adjusted, and with the telescopic and height adjustment of the steering it creates a comfortable driving position.

The Premium derivatives in the Creta range now also come with artificial leather covering for the seats, gear lever knob and steering wheel, and automatic up or down one touch power control of the driver’s window.

Matte Edition versions, in Premium as well as Executive guise, are equipped with button start control and smart key entry.

The multifunction steering wheel with remote control buttons for the infotainment system, trip computer and cruise control, and a wireless charging pad (in the Executive) are among the many convenience features of the Hyundai Creta.

The steering wheel in the Executive version also contain remote control buttons for the Lane Departure Warning and Lane Follow Assist, which forms part of the Smart Sense Safety features package in this derivative (read more under the Safety heading).

Located in the middle of the fascia is the infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and featuring an 8-inch touch screen. A Bluetooth system with voice recognition enables the driver or passengers to select several functions through voice commands. The Executive version comes with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, opposed to 4 speakers for the Premium derivatives.

Manoeuvring the new Creta in the city and in tight spaces is made easy with the rear park assist sensors and camera, which displays its view on the infotainment system’s screen. An electronic park brake, with a Hill-start Assist Control function for driving off against an incline, frees up space in the centre console of the Creta.

Engine.

The Creta is equipped with a 4-cylinder petrol engine with a 1 497-cc displacement is used as the power source for the Creta. It is linked to either a 6-speed manual gearbox, for the Premium, or an automatic Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), for both Premium and Executive versions, and drives the car through the front wheels. The cvt can become a little whiney at altitude where we drove it, but largely it is good.

The 1,5-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers 84 kW peak power at 6 300 r/min. and 144 Nm maximum torque at 4 500 r/min.

The drive was quite firm but comfortable, both on tar roads and gravel routes. The McPherson strut front suspension and coupled torsion beam axle (CTBA) for the rear wheels have been tuned to give the Creta an even more solid, surefooted feeling on both road surfaces than before.

Safety

The Smart Sense Safety package in the Creta Executive version contains Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, a Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Fatigue Detection with a warning function, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert to warn about passing cars, cyclists of pedestrians behind the car.

Front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, and two curtain airbags that offer protection for rear passengers too, are part of the Creta Executive’s safety package. Side and curtain airbags are not included in the Premium derivative.

Pricing

With the addition of the Matte Edition, the prices of three of the 2024 model year derivatives have seen a slight reduction. The pricing of the new Creta range is:

Creta 1.5 Premium MT R449 900 Creta 1.5 Premium IVT R479 900 Creta 1.5 Premium IVT (Matte Edition) R484 900 Creta 1.5 Executive IVT R519 900 Creta 1.5 Executive IVT (Matte Edition) R524 900

All Cretas are sold with a 7-year / 200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty; a 4-year / 60 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km.

Summation.

Not much change to the Creta, but the good news is that whatever changes there are, they are included in the cheaper price than before, which is a huge bonus. Hyundai make a quality product, and will continue to feature in the Naamsa sales index.