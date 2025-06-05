Driven-Hyundai Creta.

We drove the Hyundai Creta recently which now boasts two new Matte Edition derivatives, more convenience and safety features, and a reduction in the prices of certain versions of this medium-size SUV.

The Creta range still comprises three derivatives with two different specification levels: Premium and Executive, both using a 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the power source in combination with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is the only choice for the Executive.

An exciting new feature of the range is the addition of an optional matte exterior paint finish, which comes with three options: Midnight Black Matte, Magnetic Silver Matte, or Optic White Matte – available for both Premium and Executive specification versions.

Styling.

The Hyundai Creta has always had a n attractive grille and light design, but the new Matte Edition has undergone a few subtle changes to the lower part of the nose and rear design.

The daytime running lights, LEDs on all derivatives, are still incorporated into the parametric jewel pattern grille – as with the Hyundai Tucson – and makes the Creta almost appear like a smaller sibling of the Tucson.

It has special glossy black 17-inch black rims, which distinguish the Matte Edition versions from the other Cretas in the range. The A and C pillars of the Matte Edition cars are finished in high gloss black, and the front and rear skid plates sports a matte black colour versus the silver of the other Cretas. Door handles and outside rearview mirrors of the Matte Edition have a high gloss black finish too.

Six body colours are available in the 2024 model year Creta range: Magnetic Silver, Optic White, Titan Grey Metallic, Midnight Black Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl, and Galaxy Blue Pearl. Added to this are the three Matte Edition options in black, silver and white.

Into the Cabin.

The Creta is quite spacious and is fairly minimalistic inside, but it is very comfortable as well. It has loads of cup holders and a middle arm rest in the rear. The driver seat’s height can be adjusted, and with the telescopic and height adjustment of the steering it creates a comfortable driving position.

The Premium derivatives in the Creta range now also come with artificial leather covering for the seats, gear lever knob and steering wheel, and automatic up or down one touch power control of the driver’s window.

Matte Edition versions, in Premium as well as Executive guise, are equipped with button start control and smart key entry.

The multifunction steering wheel with remote control buttons for the infotainment system, trip computer and cruise control, and a wireless charging pad (in the Executive) are among the many convenience features of the Hyundai Creta.

The steering wheel in the Executive version also contain remote control buttons for the Lane Departure Warning and Lane Follow Assist, which forms part of the Smart Sense Safety features package in this derivative (read more under the Safety heading).

Located in the middle of the fascia is the infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and featuring an 8-inch touch screen. A Bluetooth system with voice recognition enables the driver or passengers to select several functions through voice commands. The Executive version comes with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, opposed to 4 speakers for the Premium derivatives. So, a very comprehensively specced car.

Engine,

It features a 4-cylinder petrol engine with a 1 497-cc displacement, coupled with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, for the Premium, or an automatic Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), for both Premium and Executive versions, and drives the car through the front wheels.

The 1,5-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers 84 kW peak power at 6 300 r/min. and 144 Nm maximum torque at 4 500 r/min. Hyundai has equipped the engine with two injectors per cylinder and applies advanced valve timing, called Middle Position Lock CVVT, to improve efficiency. Zippy enough around the the Jozi traffic. The drive is firm and quite smooth.

The Intelligent Variable Transmission, which uses a chain belt and pulley system with an increased gear ratio span, keeps the engine and gearbox operating at optimum torque levels. Gear changes, with six distinguishable steps, can also be made manually with the IVT.

Safety

The Smart Sense Safety package in the Creta Executive version contains Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, a Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Fatigue Detection with a warning function, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert to warn about passing cars, cyclists of pedestrians behind the car.

Front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, and two curtain airbags that offer protection for rear passengers too, are part of the Creta Executive’s safety package. Side and curtain airbags are not included in the Premium derivative.

LED Daytime Running Lights is another safety feature, which is now also part of the features list for the Premium derivates, incorporated in the front grille of the Creta.

Pricing

With the addition of the Matte Edition, the prices of three of the 2024 model year derivatives have seen a slight reduction. The pricing of the new Creta range is:

Creta 1.5 Premium MT R449 900 Creta 1.5 Premium IVT R479 900 Creta 1.5 Premium IVT (Matte Edition) R484 900 Creta 1.5 Executive IVT R519 900 Creta 1.5 Executive IVT (Matte Edition) R524 900

All Cretas are sold with a 7-year / 200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty; a 4-year / 60 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km.

Summation.

Hyundai make quality cars, and this one fits into the range nicely indeed. Comprehensively specced inside, and with competitive pricing, it should compete quite well with its Chinese competitors.