Driven-Hyundai Creta.

The Drove the latest Hyundai Creta range which comprises three derivatives with two different specification levels: Premium and Executive. The unit we drove came with a 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is used as the power source in combination with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The first-generation Creta was an immediate volume-seller in Hyundai’s South African SUV range after its launch in 2017. After a slight mid-term facelift the following year, an all-new second-generation Creta arrived in South Africa at the end of 2020.

Now, an upgraded 2022 Creta with a very neat redesign has arrived. The new version of this compact Hyundai SUV model is built in a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Indonesia which started production earlier in 2022. The 77,6-hectare factory site is in Kota Deltamas in the Bekasi district, 40 km east of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

New Looks.

New and attractive front grillewith daytime running lights incorporated into the jewel pattern grille. Looks like a baby Tucson.

The headlights (halogen for the Premium derivatives and LED for the Executive) sit below the outer edge of the new parametric jewel pattern grille.

At the rear, a new design has also been applied to the tailgate with the Creta model name in bold chrome letters underneath the company’s logo.

It has new 17-inch alloy wheels, with different styling for the Premium and Executive variants respectively, complete the picture.

Cabin.

The cabin is very simplistic, however quite functional with most buttons for control close to hand. The cabin is spacious in the front, but the rear less so, and this could be a bit tight. Ateficial leather is adequate, and the seats are adjustable and comfy.

A multifunction steering wheel with remote control buttons for the infotainment system, trip computer and cruise control, and a wireless charging pad (in the Executive derivatives) are among the many convenience features found in the Hyundai Creta.

The button for the Bluetooth telephone connection on the steering wheel enables the driver to make calls using voice recognition. Furthermore, the Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity of the infotainment system with its 8-inch touch screen enables the driver or passengers to select several functions through voice commands.

It has a rear park assist camera and sensors for easy parking.

Petrol engine, with manual or Continuous Variable Transmission

The engine is a 1.5L petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual, or a IVT auto box that works pretty well. It labours a bit on the hills, and when passing it’s better to change to sport mode for extra zoom.

Nice smooth drive, and the car handles pretty well at speed or at cornering. With a 20-cm ground clearance, the Creta is capable of venturing off tarred roads onto the gravel with confidence, helped by the adequate 60-profile tyres on 17-inch rims. Noise dampening ensures a quietish drive.

Safety

Front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, and two curtain airbags that offer protection for rear passengers too are part of the new Creta Executive derivative’s safety package. Side and curtain airbags are not included in the Premium derivative.

ISOFIX child seat attachments on the outer rear seats are standard, as well as 3-point inertia reel safety belts with pretensioners for the front seats. The outer rear seats also have 3-point inertia reel safety belts.

Another luxury safety feature is Hill-start Assist Control, which holds the car for a few seconds on an incline to pull away without roll-back.

In summation the Creta is a good SUV a smaller version than it’s sibling, the 7-seater Grand Creta. And delivers on a good drive and a car that is well appointed.

Pricing

The pricing of the new Creta range is:

Creta 1.5 Premium MT R409 900

Creta 1.5 Premium IVT R429 900

Creta 1.5 Executive IVT R469 900

All Cretas are sold with a 7-year / 200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty; a 4-year / 60 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km.