Driven-Hyundai Exter Crossover.

Had the pleasure of driving the Hyundai Exter last week, a stylish and attractive compact cross-over that is packed full of features and design elements, that could make it a popular choice in a very competitive segment.

Three equipment levels and five variants are available:

The EXTER 1.2 Premium (manual transmission) and EXTER 1.2 Premium AMT (automated manual transmission);

The EXTER 1.2 Executive (manual) and EXTER 1.2 Executive AMT; and

The flagship EXTER 1.2 Elite AMT.

The Hyundai EXTER is not only good looking, but has features to cross generations, appealing to a younger market, as well as older people wanting to down size.

Exterior Styling..

With the theme of “Sensuous Sportiness”, which features a modern front, dynamic side and sporty rear design. It has the Hyundai grille as well, and the front and rear LED lights in an H shape as well as daytime running lights.

Prominent silver skid plates at the front and rear adds to the bold and sporty design, and the dynamic side-view is enhanced by 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (for the Executive and Elite versions). The Premium version also boasts attractive covers with a dynamic design for the 15-inch steel wheels.

Bold and muscular wheel arch cladding lends a fresh appeal to the car’s profile. Some modern yet elegant design features of the Hyundai EXTER include:

Sporty bridge-type roof rails with a 70 kg load capacity (for Executive and Elite variants);

Dynamic rear spoiler;

Sharkfin antenna;

LED turn indicators on outside mirrors (for Premium AMT and all Executive and Elite variants); and

The signature-H LED tail lamps.

The all-new EXTER is 3,815 m long, 1,710 m wide, and the variants with roof rails stand 1,631 m tall versus 1,585 m for the Premium without rails. Its wheelbase stretches over 2,45 m.

Ground clearance is 185 mm. for a bit of off-road fun as well.

The Cabin.

The EXTER is surprisingly roomy for a compact cross-over, in the front & rear. Decent build quality, as you would expect from a Korean brand. It has a slightly raised drive position that would suit many people.

The interiors feature a sporty 3D pattern finish dashboard, complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (for Executive and Elite variants), and a sporty black finish with colour inserts.

The seats are upholstered with a mixture of cloth and pleather.

The perfectly balanced ergonomics of the Hyundai EXTER also brings with it many more standard features such as:

Driver seat height adjustment;

Adjustable rear headrests;

A dashboard tray;

Front console dual cup holders;

Front and rear door map pockets;

A 290 litre boot capacity; and

A sun roof for the Elite version.

A type C USB Fast Charger

Rear air conditioner vents;

Automatic temperature control with digital display (Elite version);

Steering wheel mounted paddle gear shifters for the Executive AMT and Elite versions; and

Steering mounted audio and trip computer controls for the Premium, with cruise control switches added in the Executive and Elite versions.

In front of the driver is an advanced digital instrument cluster with various features such as:

A 4,2-inch colour TFT multi-information display;

A tyre pressure monitoring system;

Open door warning; and

Parking distance information.

A centre-mounted infotainment system with an 8-inch high-definition screen and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard across the range. The screen also displays the rear-view parking camera’s image in the Executive and Elite versions.

Safety.

The EXTER’s safety features include:

Six airbags (dual front, side and curtain);

An Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) for the Premium and Executive AMT variants and the Elite;

Hill Assist Control (HAC) to ensure safe pull-off on an incline (also on AMT variants only);

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants;

Child seat anchors (ISOFIX) on outer seats of rear bench;

An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution;

A speed sensing auto door lock;

A tyre pressure monitoring system; and

Rear parking sensors for all variants, with a rear view camera for the Executive and Elite.

Power train

The Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with a very fuel-efficient 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that offers refinement and smooth acceleration. Maximum power output is 61 kW at 6 000 r/min., and it reaches peak torque output of 114 Nm at 4 000 r/min. We drove the Exter over the Cape mountain roads, and it performed admirably. Ir offered very pretty picture opportunities on the Gordons Bay sea road. We only drove the manual variants.

Two drivetrain options are available for the Premium and Executive variants:

The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission; and

The same engine paired with an automated manual transmission (AMT), also with 5 gear ratios.

Pricing.

With a 7-year/200 000 km warranty and 3-year/45 000 km service plan, the EXTER offers a motoring package that includes peace of mind. Roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km is also included.

The prices of the EXTER range are:

1.2 Premium manual R269 900 1.2 Premium AMT R294 900 1.2 Executive manual R289 900 1.2 Executive AMT R314 900 1.2 Elite AMT R334 900

Summation.

The Exter adds another sound option to the SUV & Crossover ranges from Hyundai. Competitively priced and attractive styling, coupled with super spec, lend it self to being another winner from this marque.