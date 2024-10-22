Driven- Hyundai I20 Nline.

Drove the Hyundai I20 Nline recently, one of the models of the I20 that has hit the roads in South Africa with a refreshed, stylish design. Coming in three spec levels, and trim levels and a mix of three engines and three transmissions that gives customers a range of options – from the entry-level Premium variants to the Executive versions, followed by the flagship, sporty N Line with its turbo-charged mill.

Popular with fleet buyers due to it’s excellent fuel efficiency of the 1,2- and 1,4-litre petrol engines in the Premium and Executive variants, while the sporty character of the i20 N Line derivative with its powerful turbo-engine occupies a special place in the range. And attracts a different type of buyer.

At entry level, the i20 Premium is equipped with either a 1,2-litre or a 1,4 litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The 1.2 Premium delivers power to the front wheels through a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.4 Premium uses a 6-speed automatic transmission.

One step up in terms of specification level and features, the Executive variants also come with the 1,2-litre engine and 5-speed manual gearbox combination, which delivers fuel consumption as low as 5,9 litres/100 km, or the 1,4-litre engine linked to the 6-speed automatic transmission, where overall fuel consumption of 6,9 litres/100 km has been recorded.

Exterior.

The new i20 N Line model embodies the signature N-specific design elements crafted to elevate both the driving experience and visual appeal. These features include the iconic N Line logo adorning the radiator grille and tailgate. At the front, LED headlamps with signature LED Day Running Lights complete the dynamic picture.

This paints quite a sporty picture and it gets many glances from the young crowd. Atlas White and a beautiful deep Thunder Blue colours also combined with a black roof, are reserved for the flagship N Line derivative.

The new i20 N Line enhancements include a newly designed set of 16-inch alloy wheels and an updated pattern for the front radiator grille. Additionally, N Line-specific design elements such as the bumper and inserts add a distinctive flair to the car’s appearance, further enhanced by projection-type fog lamps. At the rear, visible twin exhaust pipes and a sporty tailgate spoiler with side wings differentiates the N Line from the other variants.



Interior.

Inside, the cabin exudes a motorsport-inspired ambiance with interior controls and accents in striking red and metal finishes. The exclusive three-spoke N Line steering wheel, complete with perforated leather and exclusive red stitching, enhances both the dynamic aesthetics and the driver’s grip. Complementing this is the specially designed gear knob, featuring luxurious leather inlays, bold red accents, and the prominent N logo, serving as a focal point in the cabin.

Non-slip aluminium-look sports pedals and contrast stitching throughout the interior subtly accentuate the high-performance design ethos of the N Line, while the sporty seats with ample neck support and side cushions deliver both control and comfort during driving.

Engine.

The most powerful engine in the i20 range, a turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol mill, has been reserved for the i20 N Line. It delivers up to 89,5 kW at 6 000 r/min. and 171,6 Nm maximum torque between 1 500 and 4 000 engine revolutions per minute.

When the horses are kept on a short rein, overall fuel consumption of 6,9 litres/100 km is achievable. However, the sporty character of the i20 N Line comes to the fore when the reins are loosened, and the driver plays with the 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission paddle shifts on the steering column. The I20 Nline is not really a proper performance car in terms of breath taking speed and acceleration, but it is a sporty version of the I20.

Safety

The Premium and Executive versions come with airbag protection in case of a crash for the driver and front passenger, while the i20 N Line version also features side impact airbags for the front occupants, as well as curtain airbags that extend to the rear of the car.

The i20 uses disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear, and all variants are equipped with an Advanced Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD). All versions come with a full-size spare wheel.

An Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system forms part of the i20 N Line’s active safety features.

Pricing

i20 1.0 N Line (Dual-Clutch Transmission R467 500

All i20s are sold with an industry-leading 7-years/200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a 4-years/60 000 km service plan, and 7 years/150 000 km roadside assistance. The service interval is 15 000 km, or annual.

Summation.

The I20 as a model fits in perfectly within it’s segment. The Nline is for a sportier type customer. It’s relatively expensive for a car that does not have big performance, but there will be buyers for this model all the same.