Driven-Hyundai Santa Fe.

Had the opportunity to drive the all new Hyundai Sante Fe recently. In it’s fourth generation, this Sante Fe is the flagship of the large SUV’S for this well respected brand in SA.

Totally transformed, the new Santa Fe is much more than a mere facelift. With the interior upgrades, it creates an aura of luxury and prestige, and the updating and finetuning of its 2,2-liter turbodiesel engine, in combination with a smooth 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, offers a dynamic driving performance that belies the size of this SUV.

In a crowded segment, the Santa Fe holds it’s head up high, and delivers on a number of tick points.

The new Santa Fe is available in two derivatives in South Africa – the R2.2 Executive with an upgraded turbodiesel engine and new 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT); and the R2.2 Elite, also with the 2,2-liter turbodiesel and 8-speed DCT, but with All-Wheel Drive and several more luxury features. Both derivatives are 7-seaters, with the two seats in the third row that fold away in the floor of the large cargo compartment.

We drove the top model, and came away mightily impressed with what we encountered.

Exterior Styling.

The Santa Fe has an attractive grille, which gives it a confident, poised look, the eye-catching cascading grille has been improved, with its signature geometric patterned inlay integrated with the headlights. The T-shaped daytime running lights, along with the sculpted front bumper, offer a highly distinctive presence and completes the edgy and powerful appearance.

At the back, the rear bumper displays a low and wide look that conveys stability. Its bold stance is reflected by the sweeping horizontal line, connecting the combination lights and tailgate garnish. The wrap-around combination lamps enhance the look even further thanks to a highly distinctive high-tech design while the premium alloy wheel designs also match Santa Fe’s classy and robust style.

New 18-inch alloy wheels enhances the side view of the Santa Fe Executive, while the Elite derivative comes with 19- or 20-inch wheels with a different design.

At 4 785 mm (exterior, length), 1 900 mm (width) and 1 710 mm (height), the Santa Fe is bigger than the previous model. With the fitting of Hyundai’s new Gen 3 platform, second-row passengers can enjoy more legroom (1 060 mm) as well as benefitting from increased cargo space that has a capacity of 634 litres with the third-row seats folded flat.

Customers can choose from different exterior colour options: White Cream, Typhoon Silver, Lagoon Blue, Phantom Black, Taiga Brown and Magnetic Force (a metallic dark grey).

In the Cabin.

Space for days, I would call it. Lots of comfort from the seats, which are fully electrically adjustable.

Apart from the buttons for the transmission, the centre console also contains the buttons for the automatic climate control and selector knob for the drive modes and, in the Elite derivative, terrain modes for the all-wheel drive system. Next to the cup holder in the console is a neat, almost hidden wireless charging slot for a cell phone.

It comes with an 8-inch infotainment system display, with touchscreen functions, provides hands-free convenience with Bluetooth connection to a cell phone, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. This these days is imperative.

Rear window curtains and heating and ventilation for the front seats are also on the list of convenience features, as well as Remote Start, which allows one to start the vehicle remotely with the smart key, automatically switching on the air conditioner and setting the temperature at 22°C.

On both derivatives a Smart Power Tailgate opens and closes the back door at the touch of a button on the remote key fob, or by touching the respective buttons on the tailgate.

Improved Turbodiesel engine, new 8-speed DCT transmission

The new Santa Fe is the first Hyundai model to be fitted with the next-generation powertrain Smartstream R2.2 turbodiesel engine which has a maximum output of 148 kW (vs 145 kW of the previous R2.2 turbodiesel) and maximum torque of 441 Nm (an increase of 5 Nm from the old engine).

Found this engine to be responsive, and had plenty of power, albeit on the Reef as well. Liked the 8-speed DCT gearbox, which works smoothly and effortlessly.

Fuel efficiency is improved by 3% through reduced engine power loss and increased hydraulic efficiency.

All-wheel drive and terrain modes

I didn’t really test these functions, due to time constraints, but will supply some manufacturer feedback. Looking at my colleagues who did manage to test this, it came through with flying colours.

In the Elite derivative, the new Santa Fe features Hyundai’s signature HTRAC four-wheel drive technology. HTRAC is a combination of the words “Hyundai” and “traction,” and the technology is intended to enable agile handling and better torque application depending on wheel grip and vehicle speed.

For the first time, the Santa Fe Elite derivative comes with a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located in the centre console to conveniently switch between different drive modes. The different drive modes optimise driving performance and HTRAC settings for a variety of situations. This feature includes unique driving modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as the driving modes Comfort, Sport and Eco. An additional driving mode option, Smart, means the car will automatically recognise the driving style and select a mode so the driver does not have to.

The drive modes Comfort, Sport, Eco and Smart are also standard features in the Executive derivative. The Santa Fe seems less noisy.

Safety.

Safety is a hallmark of the Hyundai brand, and the Santa Fe does not disappoint in this regard. It comes with Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA), which uses a rear-view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles when reversing, providing a warning and applying the brakes, if necessary, to avoid a collision.

Rear Cross-Traffic Warning will give a warning to the driver when reversing and rear bumper radar sensors monitor cross traffic approaching from left and right sides behind the vehicle.

Safe Exit Assist Should issues a warning and keeps the door locked to ensure child safety when a rear occupant attempts to open the rear door while the Santa Fe is standing still and a vehicle is approaching from the rear.

An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS); Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD); Electronic Stability Program (ESP); and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) are also on the list of active safety features of the new Santa Fe.

Downhill Brake Control, also a safety feature especially when the vehicle is driven on a steep downhill in off-road conditions, and Hill Start Assist Control, which holds the car stationary when starting and pulling away on an uphill, also makes driving the Santa Fe so much easier and safer.

Passive safety features include front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as a curtain airbag that also provides protection for other occupants of the car.

Pricing

The pricing of the new Santa Fe range is:

Santa Fe R2.2 Executive 8sp DCT – R769 500

Santa Fe R2.2 Elite 8sp DCT AWD – R869 500



The prices include a 7-year / 200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty; a 6-year / 90 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance over a period of 7 years or a distance of 150 000 km.

Have to say that pricewise, it is a bit steep, what with Chinese manufacturers delivering on SUV’S which offer a lot, for a good few hundred thousand less money. But it will compete well with Fortuner, and the Ford Everest.