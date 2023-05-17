Driven-Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Drove the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee in Mpumalanga last

week. This brand has been around a while already, 80 years to be exact.

And the five-seater Grand Cherokee continues the legacy, alongside it’s

more elongated sibling, The L. The Jeep name has long been associated

with legendary off-road qualities, as well as a refined and premium look

in it’s SUV’s.



Now in it’s fifth generation, the Grand Cherokee brings all new

architecture, new interior & exterior design, and is packed with tech.

Seven million units have been sold globally since first launch.



The Drive.



We started out with a straight forward drive down the N1 towards

Modimolle. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a refined drive, courtesy of it’s all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style which

combines to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while

significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness.



Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience. We experienced this down the road, enveloped by sound from the

magnificent Macintosh system which features 19 custom-designed

speakers (including a 10-inch subwoofer), 950-watts of power and

a 17-channel amplifier. The Jeep brand is currently the only automotive manufacturer in the world to carry a McIntosh sound system.



A Uconnect 5 with a segment-first front passenger screen, new

high-definition rear-seat entertainment system and Active Driving Assist helps with making the drive comfortable as well.



Heated/vented seats are available in first two rows, with three-level

configurable controls. The centre console layout now has updated

switches, more storage space in the front bin that can hold two wireless

devices and a wireless charger.



Off-Road 4×4.



The second day brought out the Jeep Cherokee’s legendary 4×4 dna, and we were taken to a track that included a tricky water crossing, basically

driving in a river. Which was a breeze due to the fantastic Quadra Trac

4×4 and raised Quadra-Lift suspension systems. The New class-exclusive sway bar disconnect allows for improved articulation and traction over

rocks and rough terrain, which was great when we drove over great slabs of rock, up and down a mountain.



The ground clearance is 287mm taken up to 687mm with Quadra-lift.

Very impressive indeed. The class-leading Selec-Terrain™ traction

management system lets you choose the on- or off-road setting for

optimum 4×4 performance.



This feature electronically coordinates 4×4 torque split, braking and

handling, steering and suspension systems, throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, traction control, stability control, anti-lock braking

system (ABS) and steering feel. At no time did we feel uncomfortable on

the track with the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Space is not an issue with over a 1000 L of boot space, more than enough room for luggage and the golf clubs.

Engine.



The new Grand Cherokee is powered by the all-aluminium 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 218kW and 352Nm of torque. That seems a lot,

but it is a big unit, and sometimes you would think that a diesel engine

would give it more grunt. Sadly diesel is a dying breed so that won’t be

happening soon.



Chain-driven dual overhead camshafts include two-step variable valve

lift and variable-valve timing (VVT). This combination quickly tailors

engine output to the demands of the driver for the best balance of

performance and fuel economy.



Fuel-saving engine start-stop (ESS) technology is standard on the

Pentastar V6. The ESS system has been upgraded and refined for the

Grand Cherokee. Changes include a pressure reserve element in the

eight-speed transmission, which provides dedicated transmission fluid to the shift elements at engine restart for a quick launch.



The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine is rated for a towing capacity of up to

2,812 kg and an estimated class-leading driving range of more than

800km. Don’t get me wrong, the power is all there, on the highway, and

off-road, and this was at altitude as well.



The Jeep Cherokee comes in three models: the Limited, Overland &

Summit Reserve, all with add-on trim levels to suit a budget. All are

powered with the same engine.



Exterior.



The all-new Grand Cherokee has been on a diet and slimmed down

& become quite sculpted, making it look more modern in the process.

A wider and larger iconic seven-slot grille and new front fascia,

conceals a long-range radar and other advanced technology features.



An elongated, level-set hood and bold headfirst stance deliver visual

strength and the aerodynamic body style allows for design flexibility,

improved fit and finish. New active grille shutters, front wheel spats,

air curtains, hood aero flick, lowered roof line and rear vertical-pillar

spoilers improve on-road performance and fuel efficiency.



Interior.



The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s has a luxurious & premium feel about it in the cabin, with handcrafted materials and modern amenities. Comfy multiple-adjustable seats offer a smooth drive. An all-new premium, full-suite of

customisable LED lighting with daytime/night-time settings is standard

on all trim levels for the first time on Grand Cherokee.



And true ambient lighting with a five-colour selection is available on Overland and Summit Reserve models.



Safety.



The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in an array of more than 110 advanced safety and security features. listing a few. Collision

Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Path Detection. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go.



Active Lane Management. LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, with

Lane Keep-Assist. Advanced Brake Assist. Blind-spot Monitoring.

ParkView rear back-up camera. ParkSense rear park assist sensors with

stop Switch-activated electric park brake. Tyre-pressure monitoring.



Tech.



The new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee has the most available

technology features in its history. The suite of features available includes: Uconnect 5 – the most advanced Uconnect system ever offers up to three 10.1-inch and two 10.25-inch digital displays in the cabin and an

intuitive user experience.



A segment-exclusive front passenger screen offers co-pilot assistance

with navigation, camera viewing and visual entertainment.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New digital rearview mirror. New full-colour, 10-inch windscreen head-up display(HUD) New wireless charging pad in front centre console. Greater connectivity with two

Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously. Tom-Tom navigation

with predictive search.



Recommended Retail Price.



Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L 4×4 8AT- R1,329,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.6L 4×4 8AT- R1,539,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 3.6L 4×4 8AT-R1,735,900



All Jeep Grand Cherokee models include:

Maintenance Plan: 5-year/100 000km

Warranty: 5-year/100 000km



In summation, personally I preferred the 5-seater version, not as

elongated as it’s sibling the L. Extremely smooth & refined drive on the

black-top, and ever so impressive on the off-road sections.

This SUV really has it all.