Driven-Jeep Grand Cherokee.

|Drove the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee in Mpumalanga last
week. This brand has been around a while already, 80 years to be exact.
And the five-seater Grand Cherokee continues the legacy, alongside it’s
more elongated sibling, The L. The Jeep name has long been associated
with legendary off-road qualities, as well as a refined and premium look
in it’s SUV’s.
Now in it’s fifth generation, the Grand Cherokee brings all new
architecture, new interior & exterior design, and is packed with tech.
Seven million units have been sold globally since first launch.
The Drive.
We started out with a straight forward drive down the N1 towards
Modimolle. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a refined drive, courtesy of it’s all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style which
combines to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while
significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness.
Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience. We experienced this down the road, enveloped by sound from the
magnificent Macintosh system which features 19 custom-designed
speakers (including a 10-inch subwoofer), 950-watts of power and
a 17-channel amplifier. The Jeep brand is currently the only automotive manufacturer in the world to carry a McIntosh sound system.
A Uconnect 5 with a segment-first front passenger screen, new
high-definition rear-seat entertainment system and Active Driving Assist helps with making the drive comfortable as well.
Heated/vented seats are available in first two rows, with three-level
configurable controls. The centre console layout now has updated
switches, more storage space in the front bin that can hold two wireless
devices and a wireless charger.
Off-Road 4×4.
The second day brought out the Jeep Cherokee’s legendary 4×4 dna, and we were taken to a track that included a tricky water crossing, basically
driving in a river. Which was a breeze due to the fantastic Quadra Trac
4×4 and raised Quadra-Lift suspension systems. The New class-exclusive sway bar disconnect allows for improved articulation and traction over
rocks and rough terrain, which was great when we drove over great slabs of rock, up and down a mountain.
The ground clearance is 287mm taken up to 687mm with Quadra-lift.
Very impressive indeed. The class-leading Selec-Terrain™ traction
management system lets you choose the on- or off-road setting for
optimum 4×4 performance.
This feature electronically coordinates 4×4 torque split, braking and
handling, steering and suspension systems, throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, traction control, stability control, anti-lock braking
system (ABS) and steering feel. At no time did we feel uncomfortable on
the track with the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Space is not an issue with over a 1000 L of boot space, more than enough room for luggage and the golf clubs.
Engine.
The new Grand Cherokee is powered by the all-aluminium 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 218kW and 352Nm of torque. That seems a lot,
but it is a big unit, and sometimes you would think that a diesel engine
would give it more grunt. Sadly diesel is a dying breed so that won’t be
happening soon.
Chain-driven dual overhead camshafts include two-step variable valve
lift and variable-valve timing (VVT). This combination quickly tailors
engine output to the demands of the driver for the best balance of
performance and fuel economy.
Fuel-saving engine start-stop (ESS) technology is standard on the
Pentastar V6. The ESS system has been upgraded and refined for the
Grand Cherokee. Changes include a pressure reserve element in the
eight-speed transmission, which provides dedicated transmission fluid to the shift elements at engine restart for a quick launch.
The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine is rated for a towing capacity of up to
2,812 kg and an estimated class-leading driving range of more than
800km. Don’t get me wrong, the power is all there, on the highway, and
off-road, and this was at altitude as well.
The Jeep Cherokee comes in three models: the Limited, Overland &
Summit Reserve, all with add-on trim levels to suit a budget. All are
powered with the same engine.
Exterior.
The all-new Grand Cherokee has been on a diet and slimmed down
& become quite sculpted, making it look more modern in the process.
A wider and larger iconic seven-slot grille and new front fascia,
conceals a long-range radar and other advanced technology features.
An elongated, level-set hood and bold headfirst stance deliver visual
strength and the aerodynamic body style allows for design flexibility,
improved fit and finish. New active grille shutters, front wheel spats,
air curtains, hood aero flick, lowered roof line and rear vertical-pillar
spoilers improve on-road performance and fuel efficiency.
Interior.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s has a luxurious & premium feel about it in the cabin, with handcrafted materials and modern amenities. Comfy multiple-adjustable seats offer a smooth drive. An all-new premium, full-suite of
customisable LED lighting with daytime/night-time settings is standard
on all trim levels for the first time on Grand Cherokee.
And true ambient lighting with a five-colour selection is available on Overland and Summit Reserve models.
Safety.
The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in an array of more than 110 advanced safety and security features. listing a few. Collision
Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Path Detection. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go.
Active Lane Management. LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, with
Lane Keep-Assist. Advanced Brake Assist. Blind-spot Monitoring.
ParkView rear back-up camera. ParkSense rear park assist sensors with
stop Switch-activated electric park brake. Tyre-pressure monitoring.
Tech.
The new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee has the most available
technology features in its history. The suite of features available includes: Uconnect 5 – the most advanced Uconnect system ever offers up to three 10.1-inch and two 10.25-inch digital displays in the cabin and an
intuitive user experience.
A segment-exclusive front passenger screen offers co-pilot assistance
with navigation, camera viewing and visual entertainment.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New digital rearview mirror. New full-colour, 10-inch windscreen head-up display(HUD) New wireless charging pad in front centre console. Greater connectivity with two
Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously. Tom-Tom navigation
with predictive search.
Recommended Retail Price.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L 4×4 8AT- R1,329,900
Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.6L 4×4 8AT- R1,539,900
Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 3.6L 4×4 8AT-R1,735,900
All Jeep Grand Cherokee models include:
Maintenance Plan: 5-year/100 000km
Warranty: 5-year/100 000km
In summation, personally I preferred the 5-seater version, not as
elongated as it’s sibling the L. Extremely smooth & refined drive on the
black-top, and ever so impressive on the off-road sections.
This SUV really has it all.