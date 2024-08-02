Driven-Lexus RX 350h.

I drove the Lexus RX 350h this past week, and again was so impressed with the premium package that it presented. Sleek & attractive looks, luxury interior, and powerful drive train. This is the fifth-generation Lexus and comes with new power trains and updated safety.

Lexus has developed its new Next Chapter design language for the new RX, including a new ‘spindle body’, achieved by integrating the signature spindle grille concept into the entire front of the vehicle. In the cabin the driver-centred “tazuna” cockpit focuses on giving the driver direct, intuitive control of the vehicle, following the principle of ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road’.

The improved handling and responsiveness are founded on a development of Lexus’ GA-K platform that delivers excellent body rigidity and a low centre of gravity. The RX 350h hybrid electric is positioned as an efficient alternative to lower displacement diesel and petrol powertrains.

The RX benefits from the third-generation Lexus Safety System+, with an improved Pre-Crash System. It is also available with Lexus’ Safe Exit Assist, a feature which debuted in the all-new NX. Linked to the electronic door release, this system prevents doors being opened into the path of vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear.

Styling.

The result is unmistakably RX but with a refreshingly extrovert presence.

Love the spindle shape from the signature Lexus grille which morphs into the new ‘sinewy’ body, integrating the shape into the entire front of the vehicle, creating a ‘killer whale’ profile. The slim headlight units and a front track that is wider by 15mm add emphasis to the car’s lower centre of gravity and planted look.

Sculpted surfaces on the door panels, flared rear wings and 21-inch wheels (standard size across the range) add a sense of powerful traction and dynamism.

The RX’s characteristic “floating roof” effect created by blacked-out rear-pillars is retained but given a stronger three-dimensional appearance. The rear of the car communicates a sense of power with a shorter overhang, wider track (+45mm) and a sweeping transition from the wings round to the taillights. The rear combination lights are set in a light bar that spans the width of the car and wraps around the corners to heighten the wider look which is further underlined by the new LEXUS word logo.

The RX really is a good-looking car and turned heads on our travels.

The Cabin.

So much about the interior shout’s luxury and premium. Tazuna engineered, even the opening and closing feel and sound of the doors came under close scrutiny. Equipping the car with the new e-latch electronic door release system – which first debuted on the NX – has allowed the interior handles to be moved lower down and the upper section of the door panels to be carved out, creating an organic extension of the instrument panel. Really enjoyed this unique feature.

The RX comes standard with a new, larger panoramic roof with an opening front section. To give the best possible view from the rear seats, the centre frame has the thinnest possible cross-section without compromising collision safety.

The tazuna approach can be seen in details such as the soft-touch steering wheel controls, head-up display and new multimedia system. The large, 14-inch touchscreen and the provision of physical buttons for frequently used functions help minimise driver head movement.

The list of standard equipment is unlimited but some of the more uncommon bits of standard comfort and convenience kit includes three-zone air conditioning, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, wireless charger, illuminated entry, Heads Up Display as well as seat heating and ventilation. The sound system is phenomenal, and was enjoyed on a test run to the Vaal river.

Very spacious inside it also has a cavernous boot for luggage. The door panels and seat shoulders have a new embossed L-motif pattern that creates a shadow effect, inspired by the traditional Japanese kageri (dark shadow) aesthetic.

Powertrains.

It comes in the fourth-generation self-charging hybrid electric system. This 2.5-litre petrol drivetrain provides 184kW (total system output) and 0-100km/h acceleration in an acceptably rapid 7.9 seconds.

Fuel economy is claimed as 5,4 litres per 100km, but we got 6,4 L which is very good for so large an SUV.

Performance is good without being spectacular, and obviously the harder you push it, the less fuel saving you will get. The drive is super smooth and quiet and you feel like gliding along.

SAFETY.

Pre-Crash Safety (PCS) – if the system detects a driver looking away while driving, it warns the driver at an early stage. It can assist in collision avoidance and damage mitigation by securing the driver’s reaction time.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with all-speed following function. When activated, the system alerts the driver and provides supportive control to ensure a safe margin.

Lane Departure Alert (LDA) – If the system detects a driver looking away while driving, it activates an alert and lane departure control at an earlier time than usual.

Abnormal driver condition response system – if the driver’s posture is significantly compromised during Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) control, the system judges that it is difficult for the driver to continue driving and warns others by flashing hazard lamps, etc., as the vehicle gradually decelerates. The vehicle is designed to stop within the lane.

Pricing.

Lexus RX 350h R1 414 900.00

Every Lexus RX is delivered with the Lexus Warranty Experience featuring an industry leading seven years/105 000km and for the Hybrid models, a leading eight years/195 000 km battery warranty.