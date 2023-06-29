Driven-Mahindra XUV 700.

Been driving the Mahindra XUV700 launch this week, a huge success in India where it was named car of the year, and has a huge waiting list for delivery. The XUV700 comes in three variants, all fitted with a 2.0 litre petrol-turbo engine and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. We drove the top spec on test.

The XUV700 displays the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo representing the bold new direction Mahindra has embarked on. How this SUV was not named a finalist in this years Car of the Year is a mystery to me.

Styling.

The Mahindra XUV 700 is a striking SUV, with a presence which is noticeable first in the front grille, prominently featuring the ‘’Twin Peaks’’ LOGO. Loved the smart invisible door handles, which add a premium look to the car. It features LED Clear-view Headlamps with Automatic Boosting, LED daytime running lights and LED sequential indicators.

At the rear, the arrow-tip tail lights utilise LED technology, with an additional high-level LED brake lamp. The XUV 700 is new from the ground up and has an all-independent multi-link suspension, that was specifically developed for varied road surfaces in mind. Many admiring glances, and ‘’what car make is that’’ were sent our way.

Cabin.

It comes with two high-definition 26 cm digital screens for the digital cluster and infotainment systems, and the UI on these screens is highly customisable and allows for a detailed view of vehicle information.

All three variants of the XUV700 in South Africa are fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow for a seamless connection with any smartphone. This we tested and it worked well, however seemed better with Android.

Another treat across the entire XUV700 range is Mahindra’s SkyroofTM. This panoramic sunroof covers most of the passenger compartment and creates an airy and light ambience in the cabin.

Mahindra has partnered with SONY to customise the sound experience inside the XUV700. In the flagship AX7 L, the sound system is upgraded to a 12-speaker SONY system with full immersive 3D sound. The AX7 L also treats its owner with wireless charging and fully automatic electronic door handles. Seat comfort was paramount, with many settings available.

Mahindra has added a Blind View Monitor system as standard. It has also included four digital cameras, mounted in the nose, tailgate and side mirrors, for a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle when manoeuvring or parking.

Engine.

The XUV700 comes with a 2.0 L turbo-petrol engine, which delivers a claimed 149 kW at 5000 rpm and class-leading torque of 380 Nm available in full from 1 750 rpm. The performance was good on the highways, slight lag on pull off in traffic.

Handling was good around corners as well.

Safety

Safety is one of the core pillars of the XUV700 experience, it incorporates many path-breaking safety features.

7 is a sign of perfection when it comes to the XUV700, with 7 airbags on the top variant; comprising of driver and passenger front airbags, curtains across all three rows, side airbags and a driver knee airbag.

The AX7 versions of the XUV700 offer comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard. These include Smart Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and event Traffic Sign Recognition as standard.

All versions of the XUV700 also have the newest generation stability control as standard, and all models feature personalised safety alerts.

The AX7 L also has a Stop and Go driving function as part of its adaptive cruise control, allowing for stress-free driving in city traffic.

Pricing.

Three models are available at launch:

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L- the model we drove on test goes for R559 999.

In summation, the XUV 700 is very well priced, is an attractive SUV, and has good tech and solid comfort. It has a powerful engine, and the fuel consumption was a tad high at 9.9 l/100km, but otherwise a very good offering indeed.