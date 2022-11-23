Driven- Mahindra XUV 700

We attended the much anticipated Mahindra XUV700 launch last week, which has beaten all records since its India launch in August 2021. This powerhouse of an SUV is passionately engineered to dial-up adrenaline like never before. The XUV700 will come in three variants, all fitted with a 2.0 litre petrol-turbo engine and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission.

The XUV700 displays the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo representing the bold new direction Mahindra has embarked on. The Mahindra XUV700 won the coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY). The ICOTY symbolises value for money, reliability, design, tech innovation, fuel efficiency, driving appeal and suitability for the Indian market.

Styling.

The Mahindra XUV 700 is a striking SUV, with a presence which is noticeable first in the front grille, prominently featuring the ‘’Twin Peaks’’ LOGO. Loved the smart invisible door handles, which add a premium look to the car. It features LED Clear-view Headlamps with Automatic Boosting, LED daytime running lights and LED sequential indicators.

At the rear, the arrow-tip tail lights utilise LED technology, with an additional high-level LED brake lamp. The XUV 700 is new from the ground up and has an all-independent multi-link suspension, that was specifically developed for varied road surfaces in mind.

Engine.

The XUV700 comes with a 2.0 L turbo-petrol engine, which delivers a claimed 149 kW at 5000 rpm and class-leading torque of 380 Nm available in full from 1 750 rpm. In the Cape, and a longer test is needed to see this performance unfold. A six-speed automatic gearbox seemed very sure and smooth. We drove it over a short route through some mountain bends, and it performed well.

Technology.

The Mahindra XUV 700 comes packed to the rafters with a whole set of features.

It comes with two high-definition 26 cm digital screens for the digital cluster and infotainment systems, and the UI on these screens is highly customisable and allows for a detailed view of vehicle information.

All three variants of the XUV700 in South Africa are fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow for a seamless connection with any smartphone. This we tested and it worked well, however it seemed to work more efficiently with Android.

Another treat across the entire XUV700 range is Mahindra’s SkyroofTM. This panoramic sunroof covers most of the passenger compartment and creates an airy and light ambience in the cabin. This was nice on a beautiful day in the Cape.

Mahindra has partnered with SONY to customise the sound experience inside the XUV700. In the flagship AX7 L, the sound system is upgraded to a 12-speaker SONY system with full immersive 3D sound. The AX7 L also treats its owner with wireless charging and fully automatic electronic door handles. We had the tunes going, and the sound system was on point,

On the AX7 L, Mahindra has added a Blind View Monitor system as standard. It has also included four digital cameras, mounted in the nose, tailgate and side mirrors, for a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle when manoeuvering or parking.

Safety

Safety is one of the core pillars of the XUV700 experience, it incorporates many path-breaking safety features.

7 is a sign of perfection when it comes to the XUV700, with 7 airbags in the top variant, comprising of driver and passenger front airbags, curtain airbags across all three rows, side airbags and a driver knee airbag.

The AX7 versions of the XUV700 offers comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard. These include Smart Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and event Traffic Sign Recognition as standard.

All versions of the XUV700 also have the newest generation stability control as standard, and all models feature personalised safety alerts.

The AX7 L also has a Stop and Go driving function as part of its adaptive cruise control, allowing for stress-free driving in city traffic.

Pricing.

Three models are available at launch:

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 – R474 999

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 – R524 999

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L – R559 999

In summation, the XUV 700 is very well priced, is an attractive SUV, and has good tech and solid comfort. It has a powerful engine, but we need to test fuel consumption, as that is an important criteria, with fuel being so expensive today. However we believe that it should find many willing buyers in the SA market.