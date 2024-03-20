Driven-Mahindra XUV300.

Drove the XUV300 recently, where South Africa is the first international market outside of India to launch the XUV300, and it comes in both petrol and diesel drivetrains and the choice of a W6 or W8 trim level.

The XUV300 was launched in India in February 2019 and has already generated over 26 000 bookings in this hotly contested market, which is roughly equal to the total size of the compact SUV market in South Africa.

The XUV300 will hopefully attract new customers into Mahindra dealerships as the brand begins its work of becoming a household name in the South African market. With their local investment, strong dealer network and versatile product range, there is even more reason for the local market to start seeing Mahindra as a true South African contender.

Styling.

Let’s look at the styling, it comes with dual LED-strip daytime running lights (DRLs), aggressive grille, wide LED taillights and diamond cut alloy wheels, so cuts a a decent looking picture on the roads. Taking styling cues from the iconic cheetah, the new XUV300 stands apart from other compact SUVs in the market.

Mahindra’s design team also added a floating roof (colour coded roof on darkened side pillars), as well as side cladding and a wide rear-quarter hip line that flows into unique LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler and high-mounted stop lamp.

On the W8 model, the design is accentuated by LED indicators in the heated and folding side mirrors, dual tone roof rails, 17” wheels and silver front- and rear skid plates.

Into the Cabin.

Very driver centric is what I would call it. It has a a bit of plastics in the car, but not overally prominent. A nice thick rimmed steering wheel makes for a good drive,and it has a 17.78 inch infotainment screen for all info.

Offering AppleCarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, it also has Mahindra’s blue sense app. This app tracks the driver’s driving patterns and scores them on a set of environmentally friendly metrics. The driver can access this information and information on past trips from their phone’s connected Bluesense app or smart watch.

It has different drive modes for different driving conditions, such as normal eco and Sport, and we found the XUV300 quite zippy around Jozi.

It comes in two trim levels, both of which offer a level of standard equipment and safety features, including the 17.78cm infotainment system, with an auxiliary port and USB connectivity.

The W6 trim level offers the most affordable entry into the XUV300 range and features air conditioning, electric windows, power steering with Smart Steering, premium black fabric trim, electrically adjustable side mirrors and central locking.

In the W8 specification level, Mahindra has created one of the most luxurious interior packages available in the compact SUV segment.

The XUV300 W8’s list of luxuries includes a second USB charging point, an additional information screen between the colour-customisable LED-lit instrument cluster and electric windows with express up- and down function with anti-pinch technology. There is a glass tilt-and-slide sunroof, also with anti-pinch technology, cruise control and an integrated voice command system with steering-mounted controls.

Engines.

Mahindra has launched two new engines with the XUV300, offering buyers the choice of either a turbo-petrol or turbo-diesel engine.

The first is a new three-cylinder 1.2 litre turbo-petrol engine, which delivers 81 kW at 5 000 r/min and a healthy 200 Nm of torque between 2 000 r/min and 3 500 r/min.

The second engine option is a brand-new four-cylinder 1.5 litre turbo-diesel engine that delivers 85.8 kW at 3 750 r/min and 300 Nm in a flat band between 1 500 r/min and 2 500 r/min.

As said before we found the car zippy and responsive, handling was adequate as well.It had a six-speed manual gearbox, which transfers power from the engine to the front driving wheels.

Safety.

The Mahindra XUV300 features category-best safety and security features.

The W6 specification level is equipped with ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, cornering braking control and discs on all four wheels. It also has impact-sensing door locks and a high-mounted stop lamp in the rear spoiler. An emergency braking signalling system is fitted to all models, as are ISOFIX child anchors on the rear seats.

The W8 specification level adds 5 more airbags – side, curtain and a driver knee airbag to the list totalling to a class-leading 7 airbags, while also adding electronic stability (ESP) with rollover mitigation. The XUV300 W8 also adds warning lights on the front doors, hill-hold assistance, an anti-theft alarm system and seatbelt reminders on all seats.

Pricing.

All versions of the XUV300 will be offered with an impressive 5-year / 150 000 km warranty and a standard 5-year / 90 000 km service plan and 24/7 standard Roadside Assistance.

To enhance the value offering and to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers, XUV300 will come with optional Maintenance Plan for period of 5 years / 90 000 km.

The XUV300 was launched at a price of R 249 999 but is now R271 099

Summation.

Although a relative newcomer to SA shores, Mahindra has been voted the fastest growing brand in SA. And their cars are well built and have excellent back-up.