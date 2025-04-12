Driven-Mazda CX 30.

Drove the updated Mazda CX-30 last week, which is the epitome of Japanese craftmanship from the selection of exterior colours to every stitch of interior upholstery. It’s a sculpted athlete in the metal, and looks and drives the part.

The Mazda CX-30 is already equipped with a long list of standard features such as a Head-Up Display, electric fold mirrors, and push start ignition. With this latest update, carefully selected features have been added across the CX-30 range further enhancing its human-centric approach to every journey.

All CX-30 Editions are powered by a 2.0 litre engine that delivers 121 kW of power and 213 Nm of torque. The powerplant is responsive and incredibly fuel efficient. Coupled with a smooth six-speed automatic gearbox, the Mazda CX-30 is equally at home in the city and out on the open road. I spent a week with it and my drive was sublime, it has decent fuel economy, and is specced to the hilt.

Coming in four models, we were lucky enough to drive the top model. The Mazda CX 30 is an extremely well specced car for it’s price, it has loads of comfort inside the cabin and comes with a plethora of features. Let’s do a grade walk of the models.

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition

The CX-30 Active may be the entry-level Edition, but it is already equipped with impressive standard features such as Mazda i-Stop, Electronic Parking Brake, and leather wrapped steering and gearshift knob, to name only a few.

With this update, the following features are added to the CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition:

Android Auto™ & Wireless Apple CarPlay®

USB (type C) connectivity ports – 2 Ports

10.25-inch Display Screen

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition

The popular dynamic Edition gets the same updates as above:

Android Auto™ & Wireless Apple CarPlay®

USB (type C) connectivity ports – 2 Ports

10.25-inch Display Screen

New features on the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic Edition

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic Edition also receives:

18” Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Wireless charging (Qi)

Parking Sensors (Front)

Crafted with attention to every detail, from performance and interiors to technology, the Mazda CX-30 promises a personalised experience. The addition of these features makes the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition one of the strongest premium value propositions in its price range.

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Carbon AT Edition

The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition enjoys a high level of specification, with standard features like rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, auto paddle transmission switches and black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, to name a few.

With this latest range upgrade, the CX-30 Carbon Edition gets:

Power Liftgate

Sunroof

This adds to the CX-30 Carbon Edition’s exclusivity and eye-catching style with its black mirrors and red interior stitching. If you’re looking for premium comfort with a sporty edge, the Carbon Edition offers everything you’re looking for, and more.

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Individual AT Edition

The Individual Edition is the top-of-the range and will gain all the new features mentioned above. Mazda is proud to introduce a new Retro Sports interior option. With premium new features highlighted by Terracotta upholstery and powerful black contrast elements, this design package brings back the elegance of classic coachwork.

Adding to its premium offer, the CX-30 Individual Edition now also boasts:

Seat trim – Suede & Leatherette (Black & terracotta)

18″ Alloy Wheels (Black Metallic)

Black outer mirrors

Blindspot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Safety.

The Mazda CX-30 sets new safety standards with its ultra-high tensile steel reinforced chassis and a knee airbag for the driver as standard across all models. It also includes active safety features like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ensuring top-tier protection in every Edition.

The CX-30 Individual Edition offers superior driver support and safety, providing driver confidence with an elegant appearance.

Summary

The revised Mazda CX-30 Editions now offer the best comfort, connectivity and safety features in the segment. With a solid base of standard features, this latest update ensures customers have a variety of choice across the CX-30 range to choose the grade and specification that perfectly suits their lifestyle.

Mazda CX-30 Editions Pricing (incl VAT)

CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition R531,800

CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition R569,400

CX-30 2.0L Carbon Edition AT R587,500

CX-30 2.0L Individual AT Edition R630,900

The Mazda CX 30 is basically a car that I would currently buy, it ticks a lot of boxes for me. I like the styling and the comfort, as well as the safety and tech options. Mazda have seemed to take some flak in the media recently, and this is a very unfair assessment. They bui;d quality cars and are still a heritage brand.