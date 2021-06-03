Driven-Mazda CX5 Carbon Edition.

Recently drove the Mazda CX-5 2.0L Carbon Edition FWD. This model serves as an alternative offering to the rest of the CX-5 2.0L range, offering an exclusive and sporty look, on both the exterior and interior. The CX5 looks good with the charcoal grey ‘’charcoal’’ colour, with black metallic alloy wheels in 19 inch.

It’s essentially the same CX 5, but just an alternative option for drivers that want some exclusivity, and like a sporty look.

The Carbon Edition comes standard with the same 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine (121kW/ 213Nm) offered on the current 2.0L range. The 2.0L Carbon Edition FWD will be available in automatic transmission only. The specification will be based on the current 2.0L Individual Auto FWD. This auto transmission tends to hunt a bit and can get a bit stuck where it gets noisy.

But the CX 5 has sufficient power and it has a lot of space like it’s more standard sibling. The interior has good tech, and the buttons are all attainable, close to hand from the steering wheel.

The exterior will include sporty styling elements such as glossy black exterior mirrors and 19” black metallic alloy wheels. The interior package will include; black film on the dashboard and door panels; red stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever, knee pads and seats; a leather and suede combination seat trim (with red stitching).

The Mazda CX-5 2.0L Carbon Edition model will be available in the following six colours:

Snowflake White Pearl

Sonic Silver

Machine Grey

Soul Red Crystal

Polymetal Grey

Jet Black

Model specification remains unchanged for the Mazda CX-5 range, with the exception of the 2.0L Carbon Edition FWD model.

The Mazda CX-5 model line-up will be retained in its current format, offering 7 derivatives

2.0L Active FWD (Manual and Auto)

2.0L Dynamic FWD (Manual and Auto)

2.0L Carbon Edition FWD (Auto)

2.5L Individual AWD (Auto)

2.2L DE Akera AWD (Auto)



The CX 5 remains one of the more attractive SUV’s in the market, and any alternatives would be welcome. It looks good, has space & comfort, good interior tech, and drives well.

Mazda CX -5 range comes standard with a 3-year unlimited kilometer service plan. To provide complete peace of mind motoring, a 3-year factory warranty, a 3- year roadside assistance and a 5-year Corrosion Warranty are also included.