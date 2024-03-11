Driven-Mazda Takumi 3.3L mild hybrid SUV.

We had the opportunity to attend the launch of the 2024 Mazda CX-60 3.3L Turbo Diesel Mild-Hybrid Takumi AWD, and give it a drive to experience what it has to offer. While not directly related to safety, it’s worth noting that the CX-60 proudly carries the Takumi name, symbolizing Japanese craftsmanship and perfection. It is considered the luxury arm of Mazda.

Let’s look at the exterior styling.

In Takumi trim, the CX-60 features a unique front bumper design with a piano black grille, vertical slats, and silver elements.

Striking 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the ‘INLINE6’ insignia, and the signature CX060 swooping roofline contribute to its elegant appearance.

Available in eight colors, including Rhodium White Premium Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and Machine Grey Metallic. We drove the Soul Red which really popped.

Into the Cabin we go.

Luxury abounds, from the snazzy Nappa leather seats, to the driver-centric & minimalist dash layout. The 12-inch central display is not touch-enabled, which is beneficial for safety. You can control it using the main rotary controller, steering wheel buttons, or voice commands. Heated seats and heated steering wheel are features.

Another excellent feature is the Driver personalization system. Once the driver enters their height, the system uses an in-car camera to detect their eye position. It then automatically adjusts the driver’s seat, steering wheel, head-up display, and wing mirrors to the ideal position. It has a 12.3 inch infotainment screen for all information as well.

The CX-60 employs the latest HMI technology to enhance visibility and readability.

Key components include: A full TFT-LCD driver’s instrument binnacle . A large window Head-up Display (HUD) . A 12.3-inch and 10-inch infotainment center display .



The system optimizes visibility and supports the Driver Personalization System. The CX-60’s dimensions provide ample space for occupants:

Length: 4,745 mm Width: 1,890 mm Height: 1,680 mm Wheelbase: 2,870 mm



Shoulder room in the front seats is 1,504 mm, while the rear seats offer 1,441 mm.

The cargo area has a 570-liter capacity, expandable to 1,148 liters with the rear seats folded flat and 1,726 liters when loaded to the ceiling.

Let’s look at the Drive train.

It has a Turbo Diesel Mild-Hybrid: The 3.3-liter Turbo Diesel Mild-Hybrid variant provides a powerful and efficient driving experience. The mild-hybrid technology enhances efficiency and responsiveness

Driving Experience:

The CX-60 prioritizes the driver with its driver-centric cockpit design. Mi Driver drive mode select offers modes like normal, sport, off-road , and trailer mode . Fuel economy varies, with the Dynamic variant achieving 7.3 liters/100 km and the Individual variant at 7.7 liters/100 km . Real-world figures may differ 3 . The 360-degree monitor and See-Through View enhance visibility, while Mazda Radar Cruise Control ensures precise control. Crash-activated fuel cutoff adds an extra layer of safety.

We found the CX 60 powerful and responsive down at sea level, we need a longer test period to give a more informed outlook on it.

The 2024 Mazda CX-60 is equipped with a range of safety features to enhance driver and passenger protection. Let’s explore these safety elements:

Adult Occupant Safety: Frontal Impact: The CX-60 scored 12.9 out of 16 points in frontal impact tests using a full-width rigid barrier. Lateral Impact: In lateral impact tests, it achieved the maximum score of 16 out of 16 points. Child Occupant Safety: The CX-60 excels in child occupant safety, scoring 91% in this category. . Safety Assist Features: Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR) / Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA): The CX-60 uses camera-based technology to recognize speed limits and provide accurate information to the driver. Driver Attention Alert (DAA): This system detects signs of driver fatigue and prompts the driver to take necessary actions. Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) / Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK): The CX-60 assists in lane-keeping and emergency lane-keeping maneuvers. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): The Smart Brake Support system autonomously applies the brakes to prevent or reduce frontal collisions.

Pricing.

R1 049 200

This is the caveat however, as motorists have to make a decision where to place a million rand for a car. Has Mzda done enough to convince them? Possibly if the actually drive the car.