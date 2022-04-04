Driven-Mercedes Benz C-Class 220d.

Drove the new Mercedes C-Class recently, this being the 6th generation C-Class, which features luxurious comfort and innovative assistance systems. There’s no stopping the global success story that is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Since its introduction in 1982, with the launch of the so-called ‘Baby Benz’ 190, more than 10.5 million C-Class vehicles have been sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

This new C-Class will be manufactured in the plant in East London. R13 billion has already been invested in numerous upgrades at the East London plant in preparation for the production of the new model, providing a major boost to the local automotive industry.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa plant is one of three global manufacturing plants for the new C-Class, and is a massive success story for the local industry. The state-of-the-art plant has been expanded by 100 000 sqm, features more than 500 high-tech robots, and is highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

Styling.

We drove the C220d model and with fuel prices these days, was a good choice. It certainly does have some styling cues from the sleek and elegant S- Class. The new C-Class is considerably larger than its predecessor, with a length of 4751 mm and a width of 1820 mm. The wheelbase has increased by 25 mm to 2865 mm, with both the front and rear passengers benefiting from the increased exterior dimensions.

The C-Class has the effect of being a long car, almost like a limosine, that elegant, expensive looking style. Bold front with the Merc grille between the LED headlamps, with large airtake vents below left and right. The rear has twin-exhaust pipes, and it has 18 or 19 inch wheels which give it a sporty look.

Inside.

The cabin is premium from one end to the other, and it has a free-standing high-resolution LCD screen that appears to float in front of the wing profile and the trim. This sets the driver display apart from traditional cockpits with classic round dials. The shift to digitalisation is also obvious in the central display, and the vehicle functions can be controlled using the touchscreen.

Like the S-Class, the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), making the vehicle interior even more digital and intelligent. The look of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

It features the voice assistant ‘Hey Mercedes’ which becomes more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. I think you need more time in the car, for the app to know your voice, as it often gets confused. Lots of space, and the comfort levels are great.

It obviously has smart-phone integration, with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity. A must today in a busy world. Always like using the interior lighting package to change a mood.

All C-Class models come standard with the 9G-TRONIC transmission. The new suspension provides the basis for a high level of suspension, ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving fun. The new C-Class is optionally also available with continuously adjustable damping and a sport suspension. The 1993cc engine pushes a creditable 147kw with an added 15kw boost as well. Plenty of power, and that gearbox is as smooth as silk.

Driving assistance.

Compared to the previous C-Class series, the latest generation of the Driving Assistance Package has additional and advanced functions. These reduce driver workload in day-to-day situations, for more comfortable and safe driving. When danger threatens, the assistance systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands.

In summation, this car is a very strong contender as a finalist in the Car of the Year 22 contest. It will rate highly on all of the important items of scoring. It is a premium vehicle that is enjoyable to drive, and is a quality built car that is proudly South African manufactured.

Technical view at a glance: