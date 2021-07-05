Driven-Mercedes Benz E63 S AMG.

Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse Limousine, 2020, Outdoor, Exterieur: mojavesilber metallic, AMG-Line Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan, 2020, Outdoor, exterior: mojave silver metallic, AMG line

Drove the up dated Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ recently, which boasts an even sportier look than before, with striking body styling. The larger AMG-specific radiator grille, flatter all-LED multibeam headlamps, characteristic wheel arches flared wider to accommodate bigger tyres, and rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes combine to create a considerably more dynamic appearance.

The dynamism continues to the performance, which provides speed and power as well as menacing presence through the sound emitted. Cars literally part like the Red Sea when they see or hear it coming down the road.

Interior Cabin.

The interior has also been given a major makeover, with widescreen cockpit, new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system. The interior combines a fine ambience and high-quality materials with the characteristic AMG performance. The AMG seats are upholstered in nappa leather, and iIndividually adjustable ambient lighting comes as standard. A further highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad, with intelligent voice control and AMG-specific displays and settings. The two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend visually beneath a shared glass cover to form the Widescreen Cockpit.

The voice-activated ‘Hey Mercedes’ gets additional functions, this unfortunately seems a little hit and miss, and quite a few frustrating convo’s were had, with Mercedes saying she did not know what we needed. Great performance steering wheel controls all aspects of the drive.

The centre console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the drive programs, the media volume, the 3-stage ESP®, the manual transmission mode, the Adaptive Damping System, the optional AMG Performance exhaust system, the ECO start/stop function and the reversing camera. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with AMG lettering accentuate the sporty look.

Engine Power.

This is the heart of the machine, which all comes from the powerful AMG 4.0-litre V8 engine, the two exhaust gas turbochargers feature twin-scroll technology to reduce the exhaust gas back pressure. Stats are as follows: a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers, which delivers 450 kW and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. This is enough to complete the 0- 100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, with a combined fuel consumption of 11.9-11.6 l/100 km.

This car shifts, and the power & torque are adrenalin inducing thrills all the time on the ride. The AMG speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the performance models, enabling extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts, while the double-clutching function makes for an emotive gearshifting experience.

2020, Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+, W213, Facelift, Image

The job of stopping the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ effectively is taken care of by the AMG high-performance brake system, which is reliable, quick and fade-resistant, even under high loads. It boasts internally ventilated and perforated compound 360 x 36 mm brake discs with six-piston fixed callipers at the front, and 402 x 29 mm discs with single-piston floating brake callipers at the rear. There is also an AMG Carbon Ceramic brake system available as an option, with 402 x 39 mm discs at the front and 360 x 32 mm at the rear.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension ensures this baby stays on the place it should be, which is the road, it has three modes, namely Comfort Sport and Sport plus, no guess for where I was driving the bulk of the time.

Went onto the open road, with some tight turns, and the EClass performed admirably. Probably not an easy car to drive every day, but Comfort mode is an alternative of course.

Drift Mode

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. The vehicle can thus be driven in a continuously variable way, from traction-oriented all-wheel drive to purely rear-wheel drive. When Drift Mode is activated, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

And now, for a personalised experience

With up to six DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE (standard in the S version), the characteristics range from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.

Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of switching directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

The E-Class Sedan at a glance:

E 200 E 220d Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ Transmission 9G TRONIC automatic 9G TRONIC automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Engine 4/in-line 4/in-line 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers Displacement cc 1991 1950 3982 cc Output kW 145 143 450 kW at rpm 5500-6100 3800-3800 5750-6500 Peak torque Nm 320 400 850 Nm at rpm 1650-4000 1600-2800 2500-4500 Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+

all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Fuel

consumption,

combined[1] l/100 km 6.9-6.5 4.9-4.7 11.6 CO2 emissions1, combined g/km 158-149 130-123 267 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 7.4 7.4 3.4

Top speed km/h 240 235 300 Retail Price R920 000 R984 000 R2 423 000

Huge price bump from the 2.0 L variants, to the 63 S, but so is the package. For me, if money was no object it would definitely be the big Kahuna- E 63 S AMG.