Driven-Mercedes Benz EQA 250.

Drove the Mercedes-Benz all-new EQA sports SUV recently. As the entry point to the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles, the EQA delivers Progressive Luxury, thrilling driving characteristics and a smooth, powerful and efficient electric powertrain. It seems like an SUV for people with an active lifestyle. Electric cars are all the rage at present, with Europe on a mission to reduce emissions and provide clean energy mobility.

The EQA 250 has a distinctive black panel radiator grille with central star that is the hallmark of Mercedes-EQ. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at the front and rear. A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night.

The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature Mercedes-EQ appearance. The instruments, with their electric car-specific displays, pick up on the same colour scheme with rosé gold-coloured and blue highlights.

The seating position is high and upright, as is typical for an SUV, making it not only comfortable for getting in and out, but also good in terms of all-round visibility. Utility value was one of the general focuses during development. The rear seat backrest is 40:20:40 split-folding.

Efficiency.

The “double-decker” lithium-ion battery, which sits as a structural element within the underbody of the vehicle, has an energy content of 66.5 kWh. In order to meet the high standard of noise and vibration comfort that is such a hallmark of the Mercedes-Benz brand, complex measures were taken to isolate the electric powertrain from the chassis and body. Numerous damping measures enhance this effect.

Fuss-free charging

The Combined Charging System (CCS) with Combo-2 plug enables flexible charging with direct current (DC) at rapid charging stations at up to 100 kW, plus with alternating current (AC) at a domestic socket or at up to 11 kW via the Wallbox. (Times will vary according to charger specifications.)

Charging with alternating current (AC) at public charging stations or at a (11 kW) Wallbox from 10 to 100% takes approximately six hours. Meanwhile, charging with direct current (DC) at rapid charging stations (up to 100 k)

The EQA is being launched as the EQA 250 with 140 kW and a range according to WLTP of up to 429 km. W) from 10 to 80% takes only 30 minutes. (Times will vary according to charger specifications.)

Range anxiety is a real thing driving fully electric cars, and the EQA 250 is case in point. It says 429Km, but the driving is subjective, and a faster driver will lose range more quickly of course. At this point, charging points that are quick are not plentiful enough. The drive was smooth and it had a quick pull away. Braking was helped by just using the battery to slow down the car.

Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, Fahraufnahme, digitalweiss. EQA 250 (Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 15,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km) // Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, driving shot, digital white. EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)

Safety.

Included as standard are Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist. The enhanced functions of the Driving Assistance Package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, digitalweiss. EQA 250 (Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 15,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km) // Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, digital white. EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)

The EQA is also a true Mercedes-Benz when it comes to passive safety. On the basis of the robust structure of the GLA, the body of the EQA was adapted to meet the particular demands that face an electric car. The battery sits within a frame made out of extruded sections. This takes on a structural function which until now was handled by the cross members in the underfloor. A battery guard in the front area of the battery is able to prevent the energy storage unit from being pierced by foreign objects. Naturally, the EQA also had to go through the brand’s normal and very thorough crash test programme. Stringent requirements for the battery and all components carrying electrical current also apply.

Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, digitalweiss. EQA 250 (Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 15,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 0 g/km) // Mercedes-EQ, EQA 250, Edition 1, digital white. EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)

Features.

The comprehensive standard specification of the EQA includes such features as the Progressive Package, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the EASY-PACK tailgate with electrically operated opening and closing, KEYLESS-GO, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and a reversing camera for added convenience and a better overview when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather.

The new model can be personalised with the AMG Line equipment package, as well as the MBUX Innovation Package, Advanced Plus Package, Night Package and finally, Electric Art.

Technical data

EQA 250 Drive system layout Front Electric motor, front axle Asynchronous motor Rated output (kW) 140 Rated torque (Nm) 375 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.6 Top speed (km/h) 160 Battery capacity, usable (WLTP) (kWh) 66.5 Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)

(kWh/100 km) 18.9-17.6 WLTP range (km) Up to 429

The EQA 250 will be available in South Africa with a price of R1,169,500. This includes a PremiumDrive Platinum 5-year/100,000 km maintenance plan and an 8-year battery warranty.

Summation.

Electric cars need to allay feelings of range anxiety, and my next test which was the EQS 450 goes a long way towards doing that.