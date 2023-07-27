Driven-Mercedes Benz EQB 350 4MATIC.

Got to drive the EQB 350 4 MATIC recently, which according to Mark Raine CEO of Mercedes SA, “is the perfect outdoor-lifestyle-oriented SUV for families and young couples, while at the same time making a bold statement on the road.”

Quick Info:

In South Africa, the all-electric compact SUV will be launched as the EQB 350 4MATIC with 215 kW and a range according to WLTP of up to 423 km. It resembles closely the GLB ,which is a compact SUV., and is a 7-seater optionally. The performance was impressive, with rapid acceleration and great handling at higher speeds.

The EQB 350 4MATIC will be available in South Africa at a price of R1,374,500. This includes a PremiumDrive Platinum 5-year/100,000 km maintenance plan and an 8-year battery warranty.

Styling.

The EQB comes with the characteristic Mercedes-EQ black panel grille with central star. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at the front and rear. A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night.

Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature Mercedes-EQ appearance. 20 inch alloy wheels give the SUV some serious street cred, and the LED tail light strip accentuates the width of the SUV.

The studded roof rails underline the high utility value of the new EQB.

The Cabin.

In the cockpit, the driver faces a Widescreen Cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The robust character of the interior is underlined by tubular elements in an aluminium look. They sit as handles in the doors, in the centre console and in the instrument panel on the passenger side. This gives it a premium look.

Spacious with generous legroom throughout the first and second rows of seats, and sufficient space in the optional third-row bench for occupants up to 1.65 metres tall. Extensive safety features include retractable head restraints, seat belts with belt tensioners and force limiters on all outer seats and a side windowbag that also covers passengers in the third row.

To increase luggage space, the third-row seats can be lowered flush into the load floor. The boot is level and spacious: the load volume is 495 to 1,710, or 465 to 1,620 litres (figures for five- and seven-seaters respectively). The backrests of the seats in the second row can be adjusted in several stages as standard, and this row features fore/aft adjustment of 140 millimetres as an option. This enables the boot to be enlarged by up to 190 litres and put to versatile use.

Generous Features.

The EQB includes such features as the Progressive Package, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the EASY-PACK tailgate with electrically operated opening and closing, KEYLESS-GO, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, Navigation Connectivity Package, Comfort seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and a reversing camera for added convenience and a better overview when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. The new model can be personalised with the AMG Line equipment package, as well as the MBUX Innovation Package, Advanced Plus Package, Night Package and finally, Electric Art.

Charging technology.

At home or at public charging stations, the EQB can be conveniently charged at up to 11 kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. The charging time required for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is considerably faster than at a domestic power socket.

And it is of course even faster at direct current (DC) fast-charging stations. Depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery, the EQB charges at a corresponding charging station with a maximum power of up to 100 kW. The charging time is then just over 30 minutes from 10-80 percent SoC. And after just 15 minutes, electricity is recharged for up to another 150 kilometres (WLTP). (Times will vary according to charger specifications.)

Safety.

The EQB features intelligent driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver. Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist are fitted as standard. In many critical situations, the latter has the ability to prevent a collision or reduce its severity with autonomous braking.

The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds. The enhanced functions of the optional Driving Assistance Package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

Technical data

EQB 350 4MATIC Drive system layout Front and Rear Electric motor, front axle Asynchronous motor Rated output (kW) 215 Rated torque (Nm) 520 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.2 Top speed (km/h) 160 Battery capacity, usable (WLTP) (kWh) 66.0 Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)

(kWh/100 km) 19.4-18.1 WLTP range (km) Up to 423

Summation.

I preferred this model to the EQA 250, it is a proper SUV and has more space, comfort and sportiness as well.