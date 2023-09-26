Driven-Mercedes Benz EQE SUV.

We had the privilege to drive the sublime EQE SUV recently, albeit only for slightly less than an hour. Here are my take aways from that experience. Very spacious inside the cabin, as well as very premium as well. Sporty is another that springs to mind. The styling is distictive & dynamic, and is available with the essential innovations of the EQS and at the same time is more dynamic than the EQS SUV.

Mercedes-EQ. EQE SUV. AMG Line Exterior, Night Package, Velvet brown metallic, 22″ AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, Electric Art Line Interior, Leather Nappa balao brown/neva grey Mercedes-EQ. EQE SUV. AMG Line Exterior, Night Package, Velvet brown metallic, 22″ AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, Electric Art Line Interior, Leather Nappa balao brown/neva grey

New Sound.

Serene Breeze” is the name of the new, fourth soundscape that makes its debut in the EQE SUV. It offers a relaxed and natural sound. With the holistic sound staging, the paradigm shift from combustion engine to electric car becomes audible for the occupants in the Mercedes-EQ models. A variety of soundscapes allows for an individual acoustic set-up. An optional interior driving sound is available. This adjusts adaptively to the driving style.

Aerodynamics.

The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic measures with its model counterparts. The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in a very good Cd value from 0.255, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. But the dimensional concept with the flat windscreen, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors. The wheels in sizes from 19 to 22 inches are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body and lend a commanding stance.

Electric power with improved battery technology

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC has been made available for the local market. This model offers an impressive 215kW and 765Nm of torque. In the EQE SUV, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules. In certain cases, the innovative battery management software, which was developed in-house, can be updated over-the-air (OTA). Customers can expect a WLTP range of between 461-551 km. The SUV feels responsive, not overly so, but enough to feel as well as look sporty.

Driving assistance systems

The current generation of driving assistance systems includes numerous functions that support the driver. The general standard equipment of the EQE SUV includes ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. The status and activity of the systems are shown in a full-screen view in the assistance display in the driver’s display. Further options are available in the Assistance Package and the Driving Assistance Plus Package.

Electric drivetrain

Battery development is a crucial factor in Mercedes‑Benz’s electrification strategy. After all, the battery is the heart of an electric car and makes a decisive contribution to, among other things, the range and thus the driving characteristics of the electric vehicle. With the EQS, a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density has been launched, from which the EQE SUV now also benefits. The new batteries set standards in terms of performance, efficiency and charging capacity.

Thanks to ECO Assist, the EQE SUV also decelerates automatically to a standstill when it detects vehicles ahead, for example at traffic lights.

The charging system is located above the rear axle of the EQE SUV. It can be used to charge the battery via the public mains supply with single-phase or three-phase alternating current and an optional charging capacity of up to 22 kWh.

Agility Finance explained – Agility = Luxury with Peace of Mind

Agility is one of the best ways to purchase a Mercedes-Benz, as customers have flexibility. This tailor-made finance solution comes with a Guaranteed Future Value and customers can select their mileage and term upfront to suit their needs.

The Guaranteed Future Value is an upfront commitment by Mercedes-Benz to the value of the vehicle which benefits the customers with a lower monthly instalment packaged with a shorter finance term. Agility is available from 12 to 60 months, while our price points are consistently advertised at 48 months.

When selecting Agility over 36 months, customers can participate in our Agility Earned offer and earn a reward of 0.25% interest rate reduction in the 2nd year of your finance contract and again in the 3rd year for timely monthly payments.

Qualifying criteria for Agility Earned:

New Agility 36-month contracts

Monthly debit order payments

Timely payments

At the end of the selected finance term the customer can choose to either, Renew, Retain or Return (the fair wear and tear guide applies).

Recommended Retail Price:

EQE 350 4MATIC: R2 194 500