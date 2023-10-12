Driven-Mercedes Benz GLC 220d.

Had the opportunity to drive the Mercedes Benz GLC 220d recently. More than 2.6 million units have been sold globally. And it is one of the more popular models in SA as well. It comes with a mild-hybrid system with 48-volt battery and an integrated starter generator.

It’s touted by MBSA to be the latest in dynamic driving, technology and digitalisation, modern design and luxury appeal.’’ It promises to thrill in both outdoor and city environments, and is set to attract adventurers and families alike”

Sensual purity, intelligence and emotion.

Styling wise, the GLC is an attractive SUV, with the AVANTGARDE exterior with Chrome package including chrome window surrounds and a new, chrome-look simulated underguard. The new front- end with headlamps that connect directly to the radiator grille to emphasise the vehicle’s width, and the new radiator grille as part of the standard AVANTGARDE exterior, now has a chrome surround and a sporty louvre in matt grey with chrome trim.

The AMG Line has a radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern. Also available as an optional extra are easy-entry running boards and, from the AMG Line upwards, a Night package. The 18 to 20 inch wheels, dependent on model are also a sporty feature.

The Cabin.

Sporty & modern are two words that come to mind, when you hop into the luxury cabin. An aircraft like dash board that is clean & sharp. It features a 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) high-resolution LCD screen in front of the driver, as well as the 11.9-inch (30.2 cm) central display which rises seamlessly and without joints from the centre console is in essence beautiful. The head restraints and their connection to the backrest with an enclosed cover have been redesigned. The new GLC is available with a leather-lined dashboard with nappa-look beltlines (optional, standard for the AMG Line).

Love the EASY-PACK tailgate which comes as standard. This opens or closes conveniently at the touch of a button: using the button on the ignition key, the switch in the driver’s door or the unlocking handle on the tailgate. It has a large size boot for luggage.

The GLC has superb dampening components, and the drive is quiet and stress free. The new GLC is available with a new panoramic sunroof as an optional extra. The lined cross-strut is slimmer than in the previous version, providing an almost uninterrupted view through the larger glass roof area. If required, the panoramic sunroof can be covered with a roller blind.

Engines: Systematically electrified four-cylinder units.

The GLC 220d has a 2.0 L turbo-diesel engine which puts out 145 kw plus a further 17kw from the electric engine, with 400 Nm. It is a 4Matic all wheel drive, and handles superbly. The 9 speed auto gearbox is probably two gears too much, but it is smooth changing.

It has a great suspension that gives a smooth drive. Safety is taken care of with Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, for example, can now react to stationary vehicles on the road at speeds of up to 100 km/h (previously 60 km/h).

One of the new features of Active Steering Assist is lane detection with an additional 360-degree camera, which particularly offers advantages at low speeds, e.g. when forming an emergency lane.

Technical data at a glance.

GLC 220 d 4MATIC GLC 300 d 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC Price* R1,211,220 R1,410,194 R1,328,500** Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line Displacement 1,991 cc 1,999 cc Max. output 145 kW at 3,600 rpm 198 kW at 4,200 190 kW at 5,800 rpm Additional output (boost) 17 kW / 200 Nm Max. torque 440 Nm at 1,800- 2,800 rpm 550 Nm at 1,800- 2,800 rpm 400 Nm at 2,000- 3,500 rpm Compression ratio 15.5 15.5 10.1 Drive system 4MATIC all-wheel drive Transmission 9G-tronic Suspension, front and rear axle Front: Four-link steel suspension with selective damping system Rear: Independent multi-link suspension with selective damping system Steering Speed-dependent, electro-mechanical direct steering (rack-and-pinion) Braking system Internally ventilated disc brakes, electric parking brake Wheels front: 8.0 J x 18 Tyres 235/60 ZR 18 Fuel consumption weighted, combined (WTLP) 5.9-5.2 l/100 km 6.1-5.5 L/100 km 8.2-7.3 l/100 km CO 2 emissions, weighted, combined (WLTP) 155-136 g/km 160-145 g/km 186-167 g/km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 8.0 s 6.3s 6.2 s Top speed 219 km/h 243 km/h 240 km/h Wheelbase 2,888 mm Front/rear track 1,627/1,640 mm Length/width/height 4,716/1,890/1,640 mm Boot capacity 620-1,640 litres Tank capacity/reserve 62/7 Kerb weight 2,000 kg 2,025 kg 1,925 kg

*Pricing includes a 5-year/100,000 km PremiumDrive Platinum service and maintenance plan, as well as CO 2 tax. **Excludes CO 2 tax.

In summation, the GLC is probably one of the models that I myself would want to buy and drive. It’s the right size, and the price is in line with what you get in the car.