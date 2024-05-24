Driven-Mercedes Benz GLE 300D & 450D 4MATIC

Had the opportunity to drive the sublime Mercedes Benz GLE 300D & 450D this past few days. Previously known as the M Class, it was established in 1997, and the momentum increased when the GLE was launched in 2015. Both the GLE & the GLC are manufactured at the Tuscaloosa plant in the USA.

The exterior, interior and tech have received tweaks, and they are all electrified with mild hybrid 48volt engines, which has now given them more power than the previous generation models.

Changes to the Exterior.

A new grille and new front bumper, plus a horizontal chrome finish in the air intake grille gives the GLE a more modern look. New & updated LED headlamp clusters in the front & rear also give a nice appearance. The model we drove had the AMG line, and this also had a different grille. A silver colour in the 3000d and a bright white in the 450d really gave a popping appearance.

The 450d was a coupe, so it had the sloping roof line from the B-pillar to the A & C pillars. Depending on your seat setting, it bumped your head on entry & exit.

The Cabin.

A new steering wheel is available in the cabin, with sensor surfaces on all the horizontal spokes. Very easy to control all aspects of the controls from the wheel. I personally like the quadrangle shape air vents with their chrome and black offset. And the dual screens are really functional and good looking. Ambient colours always gives me a kick, even more when asked to so from the MBUX voice control system hey Mercedes.

It does get a bit confused with some commands however. The premium audio system Burmester® surround sound system which now also features the personal sound setup as well as the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience is sublime, with thirteen speakers, 13 separate amplifier channels and a system output of 590 watts are further features of the Burmester® surround sound system.

Newly available as an optional extra is ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL. The system monitors air quality using air quality and fine particle sensors. A two-stage filter concept reduces fine particles and a large proportion of other pollutant components. Depending on the measurement value, the vehicle intelligently switches between fresh air and air-recirculation modes.

The sizes of the driver and central displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, have been retained. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available wirelessly.

Space inside is big, and the rear has as much comfort as the front. Boots are giant and luggage is easily fitted in.

Powertrain:

Let’s get to the heart of the matter, the engines, coupled with the 48 volt electric hybrid engines. The 3.0 L engine of the 450d in particular is very responsive, albeit that the car is very bulky. Performance in both was exhilarating to be modest, and great fun was had driving on highway or byway. We drove the roads of the NorthWest near Harties, and cornering and overtaking was a breeze. The cars are head turners and admiring glances were many.

Thanks to mild hybrids with 48-volt technology and the Integrated Starter Generator, the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé are now electrified throughout. Most models now have more power than the previous versions.

Technical data at a glance

GLE 450 4MATIC GLE 300 d 4MATIC GLE 450 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 2999 1993 2989 Output kW 280 198 270 Add. output (Boost) kW 15 15 15 Peak torque Nm 500 550 750 at rpm 1800-5000 1800-2200 1350-2800 Add. torque (Boost) Nm 200 200 200 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 10.8-9.5 7.7-6.8 8.6-7.6 Combined CO 2 emissions, WLTP g/km 244-216 203-179 226-199 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 5.6 6.9 5.6 Top speed km/h 250 230 250

Pricing:

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

R1,964,600.00

GLE 300 d 4MATIC 7 seater

R1,984,000.00

GLE 450 4MATIC

R2,075,400.00

GLE 450 4MATIC 7 seater

R2,094,800.00

GLE 450 d 4MATIC

RR2,041,500.00

GLE 450 d 4MATIC 7 seater

R2,060,900.00

GLE 450d 4MATIC Sports Coupe

R2,340,500.00

Summation.

The GLE is a particular favorite of mine for the size and space it affords. It features great looks and good performance as well. My preference would not be the coupe for owning due to the space on exit and entry, but for looks it certainly trumps the other models.