Driven- Mercedes Benz GLS.

SA loves SUV’S and sometimes the bigger the better. Drum roll, entry the Mercedes Benz GLS, which is one of the largest and most luxurious SUV in the Mercedes model line-up.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is even larger than its predecessor, with a 60 mm longer wheelbase that provides increased interior spaciousness, and combines striking looks with outstanding comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road capability.

South African customers will be able to choose from the new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4M and Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4M, we were privileged to drive the latter which marks the world première of a new electrified V8 petrol engine with 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator.

The new GLS is the S-Class of premium SUVs. It embodies luxury, confidence and intelligence like no other vehicle. In addition, it is the market leader in its segment – just like the S-Class Sedan.

Exterior.

The GLS is a big SUV, so comfort and space are at a premium. The front section of the new GLS exudes presence and power, with a striking appearance emphasised with an upright radiator grille and distinctive headlamp design. The GLS cuts an imposing figure from the rear, too, with a powerful shoulder muscle extending from the rear doors to the tail lights, which enables the GLS to strike an imperious pose on the road.

Cabin.

A genuine 7-seater with three comfy rows of seats, The seats in the third row can be lowered into the floor to increase the boot space (up to 2400 litres), while the seats in the second row fold flat. The seats in the third row are fully fledged seats that are suitable for people up to 1.94 m tall.

The wide raised centre console creates a robust contrast with the free-floating appearance of the dashboard. The centre console also offers a wireless-charging compartment for smartphones (Standard in the GLS 580) and standard additional USB ports. Rear passengers are indulged further with the optional Rear Comfort Package plus which includes luxury head restraints with additional cushions and the rearward-extended centre console between the front seats with cup holders.

The Rear Comfort package Plus also includes removable 7-inch Android tablet in its own docking station in the second row’s larger luxury centre armrest, coupled with wireless charging in the rear. The tablet allows touch control of all the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) comfort and entertainment functions from the rear seat rows, such as access to radio, media, phone and web browser.

The new GLS is equipped with the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adaptation allows the new GLS to recognise and respond to tailbacks or slow-moving traffic before the driver becomes aware of the hazard. When a traffic jam is detected on the highway (and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution. Once the tailback clears, the GLS accelerates back up to the preset speed.

Engine.

The GLS 580 4MATIC’s new electrified V8 petrol engine has a displacement of four litres and produces an output of 360 kW and 700 Nm of torque, with another 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW of additional output temporarily on tap via EQ Boost. Combined fuel consumption is around 10.1-9.8 l/100 km.

This produced plenty of power, and the fuel economy is good as well. Coupled to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The broad ratio spread of gears one to nine allows a clearly perceptible reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind the high level of energy efficiency and ride comfort. Found this gearbox smooth and effortlessly changing.

The GLS comes with the enhanced AIRMATIC air suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus fitted as standard. This setup adapts the damping characteristics to the road condition and driving situation in real time. All components have been enhanced compared with the previous generation, and the wheel suspension mountings have been optimised to maximise ride comfort. In addition to this, the air suspension keeps the car at the same level, regardless of the load on board.

The off-road functions include recovery mode when coupled with the optional Off Road Engineering package: if the GLS has become bogged down in a sand dune, for example, the suspension level is automatically raised and lowered several times, which changes the ground pressure of the tyres and therefore improves traction – the GLS rocks itself free. The new GLS Models:

GLS 400 d 4MATIC GLS 580 4MATIC Number of cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line V8 Displacement (cc) 2925 3982 Rated output (kW) 243 360 at rpm 3600-4200 5500 Extra output from EQ Boost (kW) on take-off – 16 Rated torque (Nm) 700 700 at rpm 1200-3200 2000-4000 Add. torque from ECO Boost (Nm) on take-off – 250 Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) 7.9 – 7.6 10.0 – 9.8 Combined CO2 emissions(g/km) 208 – 201 229 – 224 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.3 4.7 Top speed (km/h) 238 250 Starting Retail Price R1 842 000 R2 025 000

In my previous article, I said I would take the E 63, but realistically, it would be the GLS, as it so much more to offer, in terms of drive quality and comfort. This is one of the kings of the large SUV, for sure.