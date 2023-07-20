Driven-Mitsubishi Outlander.

Had the opportunity to drive the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander recently, and it was quite an impressive package indeed. A genuine 7-seater, it cuts a very masculine figure. It is the flagship of the Mitsubishi range after all.

Reimagined and reinvented in every way and the best equipped, the Outlander is without a doubt the most thoughtfully engineered vehicle that Mitsubishi has ever developed and represents a new era for the iconic Japanese brand.

The Outlander is based on an all-new platform which has facilitated the inclusion of a variety of new technologies, including the latest generation four-wheel drive systems, the ability to accept a hybrid drivetrain as well as improvements in quality in every area.

The Styling.

The all-new Outlander features a bold exterior design based on the Japanese product concept of I-Fu-Do-Do, which sounds odd to the Western ear, but actually translates into something authentic and majestic. The exterior is characterised by thick, horizontal proportions which along with jet tail fin pillars inspired by the vertical tail of airplanes, result in a bold, fixating presence.

The front end is definitely new and incorporates Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield, which creates a substantial presence that is accentuated by LED front fog lamps, LED sequential turn signals and daytime running lights as well as a front skid plate. This theme is continued at the rear thanks to a similar skid plate, rear spoiler and LED high-mounted brake light. 20-inch alloy wheels and silver roof rails are the cherry on top of a vehicle that is sure to turn heads.

The Heart of the Matter.

The all-new Outlander is fitted with Mitsubishi’s latest generation 2.5-litre Duel VVT DOHC engine that utilises Direct-Injection to produce an exhilarating 135kW at 6 000rpm and 245Nm at 3 600rpm. This was found to be fairly dynamic, even at the altitude of the Reef.

It’s coupled to a eight-speed CVT transmission that delivers decent acceleration from any speed, slicker gear changes and a refined driving experience. Drivers are able to tailor their experience via a variety of drive modes labelled Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud which alter parameters including throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and the AWD system and ensure power delivery in the safest, most efficient manner.

CVT gearboxes can become quite whiney when trying to always keep the engine in the sweet spot, the CVT also ensures improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions, with the Outlander, which is fitted with a 55-litre fuel tank, using just 8,1 litres per 100km on the combined cycle. This one is better than most. It has 210mm ground clearance for off-road excursions.

The Cabin.

Soft touch materials give the cabin a premium feel. Features such as quilted leather door inserts, a black headliner and pillars convincingly elevate the premium interior offering. The leather wrapped four-spoke steering wheel is tilt and telescopic adjustable and is home to cruise control buttons and paddle shifters.

It has a 12,3-inch Digital Driver Display which is flanked by an eight-inch Smartphone-link display on GLS models or a nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation on Aspire models. Both systems incorporate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functionality. A six-speaker sound system and three-zone automatic climate control ensure passenger comfort and entertainment.

Space and comfort is good in the cabin.

Grade Walk & Features.

GLS models offer highlights such as a keyless operation system with engine switch, front and rear park distance control, a rear-view camera, heated synthetic leather seats with suede combination and an automatic tailgate.

Aspire models gain leather seats, an eight-way power adjustable, power lumbar support and memory function driver’s seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof.

Safety.

Featuring Mitsubishi Motor’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body, the all-new Outlander incorporates ultra-high tensile strength steel around the passenger compartment which is bolstered by a combination of a high impact-absorbing front body structure and a high-durability, low deformation passenger compartment structure. Seven SRS airbags are standard fitment on all models.

In addition, all Outlander models are fitted with ABS brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Emergency Stop signal System, Hill Start Assist and Hill Decent Control as well as Active Stability and Traction Control.

Model range and pricing

Mitsubishi Outlander GLS: R729 995

Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire: R759 995

Summation.

A worthy flagship model for Mitsubishi, the Outlander is better on many levels. It has dynamic looks, premium cabin with soft touch materials, and a good drive feel with suitable power.

Warranty and service plan information

Manufacturer’s Warranty: 3 year/ 100 000km. Road Side Assistance: 5 year Unlimited Mileage. Service Plan: 5 year/ 90 000km. Service intervals: Every 15 000km