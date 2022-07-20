Driven-Mitsubishi

Drove the updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Aspire nameplate recently, which has been a symbol of premium sportiness and technology across some of Mitsubishi’s most successful markets, including Australia. Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

The Aspire is launched with Mitsubishi SA keeping to its promise of launching its own Aspire derivatives across its entire passenger vehicle line-up, the first being two Pajero Sport Aspire models.

This brings the total Pajero Sport model count to five. They will be available in both 4×2 and 4×4 guise.

Styling

A standout feature of the Pajero Sport is its Dynamic Shield front grille, giving it a stylish and modern appearance. This will be subjective, but for me it shows the Aspire with strong yet flowing lines, rugged and durable finishes and an unmistakable SUV character that demands attention on the road.

In order to set Aspire models apart from the rest of the Pajero Sport range, add to their desirability, and emphasise their exclusivity, they are only available in Jet Black or White Diamond, with a two-tone roof. Black roof rails, a black front grille and 18-inch alloy wheels – also in black – complete the exclusive look. I received many admiring glances and comments on my test week.

Engine.

No change to the drivetrain, and Aspire derivatives are powered by Mitsubishi’s 2.4L MIVEC four-cylinder intercooled turbodiesel engine. With 133 kW and 430 Nm of peak torque on tap, it drives the wheels through an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission. This pairing provides smooth acceleration and low-rpm, high-speed cruising that enhances driving efficiency. It drives well in the city environment, as well on some gentle off-road areas that we went.

The 4×4 Aspire features Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system, which delivers consistent performance in the most challenging driving conditions and over the most rugged terrain. Four selectable off-road modes – Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand or Rock – ensure optimal engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction control over challenging surface conditions.

Cabin.

The seven-seater cabin of the Aspire models – and indeed the rest of the range – smacks of comfort and luxury. Key features include black leather seats, power slide and reclining function for the driver’s seat, newly added power lumbar support, electric windows all round with one-touch auto up/down function, and dual-zone climate control with a rear ventilation duct for the second row of seats.

A multi-function leather-clad steering wheel places audio and cruise control settings at the driver’s fingertips, while the full-colour digital instrument display ensures visibility of all relevant information.

The Pajero Sport also offers Bluetooth connectivity with hands-free voice control, coupled to Mitsubishi’s advanced smartphone-link display audio (SDA) connected to a large eight-inch touch screen. All models have additional USB and accessory sockets (dual USB for the rear passengers) and a 220 V AC 150-Watt power plug. The cabin was roomy and comfortable.

Safety

The New Aspire has a raft of impressive safety credentials, Mitsubishi’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body construction.

Occupant safety is ensured through seven airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Active safety features include active stability and traction control (ASTC), an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and an emergency brake assist system (BAS).

The safety package is rounded off with hill-start assist (HAS), trailer stability assist, auto levelling dusk-sensing LED headlights, front foglamps, daytime running lights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control and a rear-view camera for safer and easier parking. The 4×4 derivative adds hill descent control to the mix.

Warranty and service

All Mitsubishi Pajero Sport models have a three-year/100 000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a five-year/90 000 km service plan and five-year roadside assistance.

Pricing

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) R 654 995 Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) Aspire R 674 995 Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) R 704 995 Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Aspire R 724 995 Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Exceed R 739 995

In summation, this brand is extremely underrated in the sales dept, and in my opinion, many more should be sold. It is a good looking SUV and it is a good drive as well.