Driven-New Nissan Magnite.

We drove the New Nissan Magnite this week which was launched in India last month, & built in India as well. It made quite a splash in Cape Town. First introduced to the world in 2020, the Nissan Magnite has quickly found its niche with more than 150 000 vehicles being across the globe.
26 000 Magnites have been sold in SA since it’s initial launch in 2021, and it is highly regarded in it’s segment where it is a top three seller. The marketing slogan at the launch was ‘’Go your own Way’’ and it embodies the spirit of the Magnite that owners are independent minded and make bold decisions.
Styling.
The Magnite is a striking compact SUV, with eye catching styling like the LED lights front and rear, alloy wheels and roof rails. The front grille and silver accents give it a distictive bold look that invites admiring glances. Some of the models have dual-tone mirrors and roofs. And the diamond cut wheels are an attractive feature as well.
The Cabin.
The addition of a configurable TFT driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which these days seems obligatory for seamless smartphone integration. Life on board is also enhanced with adjustable four colour ambient lighting.
Other new features (model specific) include the innovative remote engine start and the walkaway lock and approach unlock function, cooled glove box storage and on-board air ioniser, which is ideal for motorists and passengers with allergies or respiratory conditions. Comfort is key and the seats are that, as well as ample legroom front & rear.
The Around View Monitor provides a bird’s eye view of the car from four cameras relieving all the stress from parking in tight spaces.
Safety
With customers’ reassurance in mind, the Magnite’s bodyshell uses high-tensile steel for impressive structural integrity. The updated Magnite features six airbags across all variants, and the bodyshell’s integrity is reinforced with the use of reinforced steel. An auto dimming rear view mirror is available.
Engines.
The Magnite is powered by two 1.0-litre engines with one turbocharged, offering an optimum balance of fuel economy and responsive performance, paired by either a manual, automated manual (AMT) or continuously variable transmission.
Around the Cape roads we found it to be sprightly and the handling was good thanks to independent Macpherson strut suspension with anti-roll bars and rebound springs at the front and semi-independent coil spring suspension at the rear.
Ideal for urban mobility
Vehicle statistics
Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – BR10)
999 cc
3-cylinder
53 kW @ 6 250 r/min
96 Nm @ 3 500 r/min
Combined fuel consumption – 5.9 litres / 100 km
Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – HR10)
999 cc
3-cylinder
74 kW @ 5 000 r/min
152 Nm @ 2 200 r/min – 4 400 r/min
Combined fuel consumption – 5.27 litres / 100 km
Grade Walk
Visia
- 6-airbags (front, side and curtain airbags)
- Vehicle Dynamic Control
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensors
- Electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors
- Speed-sensing lock with child lock and impact-sensing unlocking
- Multi-function steering controls
- Automatic air conditioning
- Shark fin antenna
- 16″ steel wheels with wheel cover
- Roof rails
Acenta
- All the features of the Visia, and
- Display Audio – 8” touch-screen infotainment system with floating design
- Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Frameless auto-dimming mirror
- Front LED fog lamps
- LED daytime running lights
- Approach unlock and walk-away locking
- Keyless Start/Stop
- 7” TFT information screen
- 16” alloy wheels with two-tone design
- Plasma air purifier
- LED headlamps
Acenta Plus
- Two-tone leather seats with special heat-resistant coatings
- All of the features of the Acenta, and
- Around View Monitor – four-camera array with bird’s eye view camera angles
- Remote starting (on the CVT model only)
- Leather Steering wheel
- Cruise control with speed limiter (CVT only).
Pricing
New Magnite
Magnite 1.0 Visia (MT) R246 200
Magnite 1.0 Acenta (MT) R277 300
Magnite 1.0 Visia (AMT) R263 200
Magnite 1.0 Acenta (AMT) R294 400
Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus (AMT) R323 900
New Magnite Turbo
Magnite 1.0T Visia (MT) R309 700
Magnite 1.0 Acenta (MT) R340 100
Magnite 1.0 Acenta (CVT) R370 500
Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus (CVT) R410 700
Summation.
One of the halo models for Nissan currently, the Magnite steps up in a very competitive market. Their top model seems a little steeply priced and time will tell if it resonates with buyers. The other models are well priced and should hold the fort against stiff Chinese competition.