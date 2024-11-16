Driven-New Nissan Magnite.

We drove the New Nissan Magnite this week which was launched in India last month, & built in India as well. It made quite a splash in Cape Town. First introduced to the world in 2020, the Nissan Magnite has quickly found its niche with more than 150 000 vehicles being across the globe.

26 000 Magnites have been sold in SA since it’s initial launch in 2021, and it is highly regarded in it’s segment where it is a top three seller. The marketing slogan at the launch was ‘’Go your own Way’’ and it embodies the spirit of the Magnite that owners are independent minded and make bold decisions.

Styling.

The Magnite is a striking compact SUV, with eye catching styling like the LED lights front and rear, alloy wheels and roof rails. The front grille and silver accents give it a distictive bold look that invites admiring glances. Some of the models have dual-tone mirrors and roofs. And the diamond cut wheels are an attractive feature as well.

The Cabin.

The addition of a configurable TFT driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which these days seems obligatory for seamless smartphone integration. Life on board is also enhanced with adjustable four colour ambient lighting.

Other new features (model specific) include the innovative remote engine start and the walkaway lock and approach unlock function, cooled glove box storage and on-board air ioniser, which is ideal for motorists and passengers with allergies or respiratory conditions. Comfort is key and the seats are that, as well as ample legroom front & rear.

The Around View Monitor provides a bird’s eye view of the car from four cameras relieving all the stress from parking in tight spaces.

Safety

With customers’ reassurance in mind, the Magnite’s bodyshell uses high-tensile steel for impressive structural integrity. The updated Magnite features six airbags across all variants, and the bodyshell’s integrity is reinforced with the use of reinforced steel. An auto dimming rear view mirror is available.

Engines.

The Magnite is powered by two 1.0-litre engines with one turbocharged, offering an optimum balance of fuel economy and responsive performance, paired by either a manual, automated manual (AMT) or continuously variable transmission.

Around the Cape roads we found it to be sprightly and the handling was good thanks to independent Macpherson strut suspension with anti-roll bars and rebound springs at the front and semi-independent coil spring suspension at the rear.

Ideal for urban mobility

Vehicle statistics

Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – BR10)

999 cc

3-cylinder

53 kW @ 6 250 r/min

96 Nm @ 3 500 r/min

Combined fuel consumption – 5.9 litres / 100 km

Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – HR10)

999 cc

3-cylinder

74 kW @ 5 000 r/min

152 Nm @ 2 200 r/min – 4 400 r/min

Combined fuel consumption – 5.27 litres / 100 km

Grade Walk

Visia

6-airbags (front, side and curtain airbags)

Vehicle Dynamic Control

Rear Parking Sensors

Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensors

Electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors

Speed-sensing lock with child lock and impact-sensing unlocking

Multi-function steering controls

Automatic air conditioning

Shark fin antenna

16″ steel wheels with wheel cover

Roof rails

Acenta

All the features of the Visia, and

Display Audio – 8” touch-screen infotainment system with floating design

Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Frameless auto-dimming mirror

Front LED fog lamps

LED daytime running lights

Approach unlock and walk-away locking

Keyless Start/Stop

7” TFT information screen

16” alloy wheels with two-tone design

Plasma air purifier

LED headlamps

Acenta Plus

Two-tone leather seats with special heat-resistant coatings

All of the features of the Acenta, and

Around View Monitor – four-camera array with bird’s eye view camera angles

Remote starting (on the CVT model only)

Leather Steering wheel

Cruise control with speed limiter (CVT only).

Pricing

New Magnite

Magnite 1.0 Visia (MT) R246 200

Magnite 1.0 Acenta (MT) R277 300

Magnite 1.0 Visia (AMT) R263 200

Magnite 1.0 Acenta (AMT) R294 400

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus (AMT) R323 900

New Magnite Turbo

Magnite 1.0T Visia (MT) R309 700

Magnite 1.0 Acenta (MT) R340 100

Magnite 1.0 Acenta (CVT) R370 500

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus (CVT) R410 700

Summation.

One of the halo models for Nissan currently, the Magnite steps up in a very competitive market. Their top model seems a little steeply priced and time will tell if it resonates with buyers. The other models are well priced and should hold the fort against stiff Chinese competition.