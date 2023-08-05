Driven-Opel Grandland.

Drove the New Opel Grandland this week, their flagship SUV model from the German Marque. Elegantly sporty with intuitive controls and innovative technologies, such as the fully digital Pure Panel, the new model offers the driver a completely different cockpit experience. The Opel SUV flagship also features additional technologies and assistance systems that, until now, could only be found in higher-end models.

The upgraded range continues to offer three models, each now featuring significantly more specification to improve the already lavish ownership experience. The range now starts with Grandland, features a Grandland GS Line mid-range model and top-of-the range Grandland Ultimate. All models continue to be powered by Opel’s 121kW 1.6T engine mated with an automatic transmission.

Styling.

The new Grandland is an attractive looking SUV, especially in the blue colour which we drove on the day. Really pops against the blue sky. The new Vizor front is evident, first started in the recent Mokka launch. The signature Opel crease accents on the bonnet form part of Opel’s new design language. This design philosophy is also reflected at the rear: the Grandland name and the Blitz brand logo stand proudly in the middle of the tailgate

Further accents are set by the bumpers and side panels, now in high-gloss black or body colour depending on the version, as well as the underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver. The new model is also available with the characteristic two-tone roof. Really gives the SUV some presence.

Cabin.

The Grandland is comfort focused, with cloth seats in Grandland, Alcantara in GS line, and leather in the Ultimate which we drove. No back pain on long drives with these seats.

Comfort is further increased by “Keyless Open & Start” and the sensor-controlled power tailgate in Ultimate models can be opened and closed by a movement of the foot under the rear bumper. This is a cool and helpful feature, which Moms will love.

Passengers enjoy top connectivity with the modern multimedia systems, up to the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro. Wireless charging in the centre console provides neat and tidy “refuelling” for compatible smartphones. Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto compatibility is paramount as well.

Grandland GS Line and Grandland Ultimate models are further enhanced with the addition of lateral parking sensors, the automatic parking assistant, the reversing camera and the blind spot warning system further increasing safety.

Standard items include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection, as well as cruise control with speed limiter.

Engine.

The Grandland range is powered by Opel’s state-of-the-art 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Developing 121kW at 6,000 r/min and 240Nm at just 1,400 r/min, it is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The performance is powerful enough for the Highveld without being overly sporty. Fuel efficiency is taken care of with a ‘’claimed ‘’ combined cycle consumption of 7 l/100km. Handling was good over a few twisty turns.

Another highlight in Opel’s SUV flagship is the adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel Lights available on the GS and Ultimate models. The 168 LED elements integrated into the sides of the new Opel Vizor brand face result in a seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic.

Also new in combination with automatic transmission is Highway Integration Assist. Using a camera and radar sensors, the system combines various assistants. The adaptive cruise control maintains the distance to the vehicle in front according to the set speed, while active lane positioning keeps the Grandland in the middle of the lane. Thanks to “Stop & Go”, the Grandland automatically resumes driving from a standstill. Additional systems such as front and rear cameras, automatic parking assistant and blind spot warning are included in the extensive portfolio of safety systems.

Pricing.

The Opel Grandland comes with a five year/100,000km warranty with roadside assistance as standard. The matching service plan will ensure that there are no surprises during the first five years of ownership. Quality is assured by Opel’s 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and service intervals are annual or every 20,000km.

Grandland 1.6T R599 900

Grandland GS 1.6 T R679 900

Grandland Ultimate 1.6 T R 720 900

Summation.

As always from Opel, an attractive, well built package with lots of tech etc. However the market is full of these cars and pricing could be a little steep here. Time will tell.