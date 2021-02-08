Driven-Peugeot 2008 SUV.

Had the pleasure of driving the all new Peugeot 2008 SUV last week on it’s launch in Jozi. Peugeot have an astounding 210 years of history, and the PEUGEOT brand is calmly pursuing its commitment in the era of the energy transition.

The Peugeot 2008 SUV, was revelation, a truly beautiful SUV with the technology and features to amaze us. Coming into a really hotly contested segment, with some heavyweight market leaders, it will have to bring it’s A game to compete. And based on what we saw and experienced, this one looks like a winner.

The Peugeot team just have to get their marketing right, and this one should become a consumer favourite.

Looks.

The Peugeot 2008 is a looker for sure, with sculpted panels, and a recessed windshield, that makes the bonnet more horizontal, hence giving it a stronger presence. The 2008 SUV has an assured, well planted look about it. Like a good looking woman, that knows she is rocking it.

It comes with 17 inch wheels, which give it a sporty air. The two-tone Black Diamond black headlining, black window strip and the silk-screened C-pillar on the GT look good, and the rear end includes lights connected by a black strip with dual exhaust pipes on the PureTech 96kW.

The Peugeot lion claws are prominent on the rear lights and there is LED technology in play. Some new colours add vibrancy, such as the Elixir Red, Vertigo Blue is stunning, as well as the Fusion Orange.

The Cabin.

The cabin is fairly spacious, certainly in the front, where driver and passenger are quite comfortable. The dash area is very driver focused and continues with elegance around to the passenger door. Ambient lighting gives 8 colours that light up the front with all your mood colours.

The boot area is quite spacious at 434L, and we fitted in two suitcases and bags fairly easily. In addition to the traditional door pockets and the glove box, there is ample storage space under the front centre armrest and more in front of the gear stick. The steering wheel is unique, and all buttons for control, are close at hand.

Tech.

The PEUGEOT 2008 now offers the i-Cockpit® in 3D, and is still based on the same fundamentals and offers flawless ergonomics for awakening the senses. It has a heads up receiver, whereby information is placed in the driver’s line of sight. Depending on the version, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® 3D instrument cluster projects it like a hologram. The indications are dynamic and animated: they get closer to the eye depending on their degree of importance or urgency.

This helps the driver efficiency, readability, and safety is kept at a premium. The touch screen can be 10 inches diagonally depending on the version, and it is controlled via touch shortcuts placed next to Toggle Switches or with the new voice command. The media tech enables Apple Carplay & Android Auto.

Engine & Transmission.

The Peugeot 2008 SUV comes with the same engines as the previous generation, a 3-cylinder 1.2L turbo-engine that puts out 74kw for the Manual version, and 96kw for the Auto version, both with six gears.

Efficient and responsible: the combustion engines meet the latest Euro 6 standards, and the auto that we drove goes like the clappers, and this was at the Highveld thinner air. The SUV handled particularly well, in very tricky mud, thanks to a torrid downpour on the day, on the dirt road to the Lodge, that we stayed at.

Safety & Drive Systems.

The Peugeot 2008 SUV has a host of safety features-

Lane departure avoidance system, the latest-generation automatic emergency braking, which also detects pedestrians and cyclists, day from 5km/h to 140 km/h), active warning of involuntary lane crossing (or the roadside), driver warning alert, recommending a break if necessary, this happened a few times on our 326 km drive.

Automatic switching of high beam, to focus even more on the road, active blind spot monitoring and electric parking brake.

The 2008 is built on the new and efficient modular platform of latest generation CMP (Common Modular Platform),this within the Stellantis Group, the 4th largest Automotive Group Globally.

The range is available in 3 levels of finish: Active, Allure and GT all available in thermical.

Pricing.

ACTIVE 1.2L M R359 900.00

ACTIVE 1.2L AUTO R 399 900.00

ALLURE 1.2L AUTO R 429 900.00

GT 1.2L AUTO R479 900.00

The Peugeot 2008 SUV was certainly a breath of fresh air, competing in a crowded segment, it comes with a host of features that are standard, at a price which is very competitive, against it’s competitor’s.