Driven-Renault Captur.

Had the distinct pleasure of driving the All-New Renault Captur in Durban this week. The new model presents a completely re-invigorated model version to its predecessor. A perennial favourite in it’s segment over the years, the Captur now faces stiff competition in a rapidly crowded segment, with many Manufacturer’s launching new compact SUV’s or Crossovers.

The Renault Captur has earned it’s spurs, and realised 1.5 million sales globally within more than 90 countries since its inception in 2013, with the updated version being highly anticipated within the local market following the introduction of Captur Phase 2 in 2017. From what we saw we were suitably impressed, and we will unpack the salient points and features.

Styling.

It’s a good looking Crossover, make no mistake, it garnered it’s fair share of admiring glances on our drive, especially in the red colour. On the exterior, the signature front and rear LEDs flank the notably enhanced curvature of the vehicle, while the interior boasts elevated slicker design & trim levels.

The SUV aesthetics have been boosted by unique styling components, such as the front and rear protection skid plates and the protective moulding that runs the entire length of the lower body and the wheel arches. Beneath the wider grille, the very expressive front bumper of the All-New Captur reinforces its personality and dynamism, enhanced by its high ground clearance of 174mm.

The 17 inch wheels lend a dynamic look and we drove a model with a bi-tone paintwork.

Cockpit

The cabin has a nice flow to it, dominated by a huge screen that gives the driver all the info he would need. It has a wireless charging area, and these are invaluable on longer journeys.

Good quality materials were used and the layout has made use of modern ergonomics. Seats are hugging and comfortable. It has multi drive modes- Eco, Comfort and Sport, and more importantly, cruise control for ease of driving and fuel saving.

The hands-free key card is the ultimate in convenience. One doesn’t need to remove the key card when opening and closing the vehicle. Plus, there’s a convenient STOP/START button for an effortless driving experience. Boot space is extensive, class leading actually at 404 L.

.Engine.

The Captur comes with a 1.3 turbo engine that offers 113kw & good low-down torque of 270Nm, that proved to be very spirited indeed, around the hilly and windy Kwa-Zulu Natal roads. It has a claimed fuel consumption from only 6.6L/100km, thanks to a 7-speed automatic Efficiency Dual Clutch (EDC) gearbox mated to the engine.

It has gear change paddles behind the steering wheel for ease of change. The top spec features a flying console paired with a futuristic EDC “e-shifter” gearbox lever that ensures flowing, accurate movements to enhance the driving experience.

Safety

With a 5-star safety rating, the safety equipment is extensive and of the highest standard, including: 6 airbags (front, side and curtain), Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure, Tyre Pressure Detector, and EBA & EBD. It also features Lane Departure warning technology, which reduces risks, especially on long motorway journeys, where lane changing is one of the leading causes of accidents.

It has front and rear park assist with a reverse camera.

SERVICING AND WARRANTY

All-New Captur is backed by a 5 year/ 150 000km mechanical warranty, a 3 year/ 45,000 km service plan, and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

– All-New Renault Captur 1.3L Turbo EDC Zen R454 999

– All-New Renault Captur 1.3L Turbo EDC Intens R 499 999

In summary we think that the Renault Captur sits atop some of the newer competitors in it’s segment, and will manage well with sales. It has great looks, a zippy engine, good handling and superb in cabin comfort.