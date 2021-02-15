Experienced the Renault Duster 4×4 variant in Jan, and it was the manual version. In the past the Duster had a very short first gear, which made it a bit unpleasant to drive, so I was eager to see if this anomaly, had been rectified. The short answer is yes, it has, and the Duster now comes in 4×4 as well.

It’s long been a popular contender in the B-SUV segment. And 21000 vehicles have been sold to date since the 1st Generation model was launched, and I was at that launch. Two million units Globally, have found buyers.

The Duster is built for adventure, and with it’s ground clearance of 200mm, is quite capable in going off the beaten track, and with it being 4×4 capable, it can go even further. It has a large boot of 478 litres which enables you to pack for that adventure trip as well. The 17 inch alloy wheels look great, and help keep this baby on the road.

Not only is the Duster powerful and capable, but it’s really economical too, with 3 engine options available – 1.6L 16V & 2 versions of the incredible 1.5 dCi turbo diesel engine.

We drove the 1.5 cDi turbo diesel engine variant, and with a 50L petrol tank and incredible fuel consumption from only 4.8L/ 100km, the Duster did really well. It has a convenient start/ stop button to get going or stop, and comes with great safety features, features such as Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, and an innovative 4×4 monitor to help assess the pitch and roll angles of this SUV at any given time.

Other remarkable features include MediaNAV, a reverse camera, blind spot warning, park distance control and climate control. Geared to harness the spirit of adventure, this real SUV boasts Safety is paramount in the Renault Duster, which is equipped with up to 6 airbags, EBA, Electronic Stability Control and ABS brakes.

The 4×4 version takes you off-road to relatively medium grade obstacles, and you should not get into difficulties. Would like to test it on beach sand.

The Renault Duster 1.5 dCi EDC 4×2 TechRoad won its category (Diesel Turbo 1300cc – 2000cc) in the 2019 WesBank Fuel Economy Tour.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

New Duster 1.6 Expression 4×2 R289,900

New Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad 4×2 R327,900

New Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad EDC 4×2 R361,900

New Duster 1.5 dCi Dynamique 4×4 R361,900

New Duster 1.5 dCi Prestige EDC 4×2 R374,900

Peace of mind is part of the package with the Duster with a standard 3-Year/ 45,000km Service Plan and a 5-Year/ 150,000km Warranty.

The Duster has long been one of my favourite medium/compact SUV’S and this test did not disappoint.