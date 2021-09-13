Driven-Renault Kiger.

Last week I had the absolute privilege to attend the launch and ride and drive of the all new Renault Kiger, which has made its début in SA. Head of Group Design, Laurens Van Den Acker, has certainly done another sterling job here, with the styling of this new SUV.

To quote the great man:

‘’True to the promise of the show-car, Renault Kiger is a robust, dynamic and generous SUV. Armed for travel in the urban jungle we also designed it for escape and confront any type of roads with serenity. Kiger has a SUV coupé look, but its long wheelbase promises great habitability and volume on board. Its “smart cabin” has been specially designed to encourage sharing and conviviality.’

We drove the Kiger from Pretoria, out to the Bronchorstspruit dam and back, and without doubt, the pick of the derivatives is the 74 kw CVT auto, this of course, without having the opportunity to drive the manual version of the 74kw. The 52 kw manual version which is on the same platform as the Triber, seemed under-powered in the thinner Highveld air.

But let’s look at the styling, as the Kiger is a good-looking SUV.

The all new Renault Kiger is a real SUV with sporty and muscular SUV styling. With its distinct athletic design, the new Renault Kiger combines urban modernity with agility, whichever road it takes. The Renault Kiger’s design was inspired by the Kiger show-car, which was unveiled at the end of 2020.

It has sculpted looks in the front end, with spoilers that boost the design with their pronounced shoulder lines, while the back sills and wheel arches provide further protection.

It’s got proper SUV higher ground clearance (205mm) and functional roof bars that heighten the vehicle’s shape and completes its bold SUV look. Love the 16” black diamond cut alloys which enhance the sporty and stylish look of the all new Renault Kiger.

It has decent boot volume of 405 L, so space for luggage is not a problem.

The roof of the new Renault Kiger boasts dynamic contours with sleek and taut lines in contrast to the more muscular and solid lower part.

The Renault Kiger is equipped with several features to heighten the sporty look of the vehicle. The front grille with 3D graphic finish with honeycomb shaped chrome effects is a perfect example, while the aluminium finish skid plate further enhances the sporty rear bumper.

The signature LED daytime running lights with the distinctive lower part features striking tri-octa LED PURE VISION headlamps, give the SUV a sophisticated air. The rear tail lights with signature C-shaped lighting feature finish it off.

The top of the range (Intens) derivative is distinguishable by a two-tone body colour. The new Renault Kiger comes in 6 exciting body colours – Cool White; Planet Grey; Moonlight Grey; Mahogany Brown Caspian Blue and Radiant Red.

CABIN.

The new Renault Kiger offers optimal storage space, with a whole host of clever storage compartments for ultimate convenience, with a total onboard capacity of 29 L, including four 1-litre water bottle holders and two cup holders. The central armrest has a deep storage space of 7.5 L while the glove compartment has an unprecedented volume of 10.5 L, with the upper and lower glove box capacity totalling 14.9 L.

The all new Renault Kiger offers a ‘’smart cabin’’ combining technology, functionality and roominess. Its new technology makes for driving ease and driving pleasure.

The higher centre console features an 8’’ floating touchscreen with wireless smartphone replication for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This feature allows passengers to connect their smartphones seamlessly and to access the special driving and multimedia apps. Passengers can select five permanent shortcuts for faster access to apps and features. The system not only offers voice recognition through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but also Bluetooth connectivity that can pair up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player. As we all know, connectivity is paramount in the present day, so this is a must have feature.

The 7” multi-skin reconfigurable TFT cluster further enhances the modernity of the cabin space.

Enjoyed having the option of the three drive modes, but in the CVT it was normal mode which was best. Sport I found too high revving.

The new Renault Kiger boasts a brand new, quality sound system: the auditorium 3D sound system by Arkamys, with eight onboard speakers (four 6,5” speakers, four tweeters). The system automatically adjusts sound volume according to the speed of the vehicle.

A handsfree smart access card allows for everyday convenience, enabling doors to be opened and closed automatically, and the engine to be started without a key. The cabin is well appointed, and gives a feeling of comfort and style.

ENGINE.

An aspirated 1.0 L engine with an output of 52kW and 96Nm of torque, and a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0 L petrol engine with a power output of 74kW and 160 Nm of torque on the Manual. This engine offers the latest technological innovations and delivers impressive combined fuel consumption from only 5 litres/100km.

As I said before the 74 kw version is infinitely better than the 52kw, so power will not be a problem on the Reef. I would like to drive the manual version of this next.

SAFETY.

The all new Renault KIger is equipped with numerous safety features in line with 3-star global NCAP requirements, namely:

A reinforced body structure

ABS+EBD

ESP *

ISOFIX (for child seat safety)

4 Airbags (front + passenger + front side airbags) *

Seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters

Rear parking sensors

Impact sensing door lock

Pedestrian protection

*Model dependent

RANGE OFFERING:

Renault have taken the decision to change their trim levels, and forthwith, will be known as follows – Life, Zen and Intens.

The entry-level Life trim level enables the freedom to be; the freedom to navigate one’s way around life.

The middle-of-the-range Zen trim level brings added peace of mind thanks to added features to enhance one’s driving experience, while the top-of-the-range Intens trim level allows one to experience life to the full, with advanced equipment levels to pave the way for an exhilarating drive.

Summing up the Kiger, it is a very attractive SUV, and it is well priced as well. I think it will duel well with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Ford Eco-Sport and Urban Cruiser.

RANGE & PRICING: